Dogecoin and Bitcoin Head to Moon With Epic Rocket Launch Today

In a groundbreaking move, Dogecoin and Bitcoin are taking a leap into the cosmos today as they embark on a journey with the United Launch Alliance's (ULA) Vulcan Centaur rocket. The Dogecoin Foundation's recent social media update confirmed that the rocket's cargo includes a real replica of DOGE, in addition to the Astrobotic Peregrine lunar lander, a vital component of NASA's initiative.

Simultaneously, the BitMex exchange, in collaboration with its founder Arthur Hayes, declared its intention to send Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, on the same historic lunar journey. Hayes enthusiastically dubbed the mission "Bitcoin to the Moon," foreseeing its legendary status in the cryptocurrency realm.

United Launch Alliance (@ulalaunch) will launch their first Vulcan Centaur rocket in a few hours. The rocket will carry the @astrobotic Peregrine lunar lander, as part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, and the @NASAArtemis program.

This will be on board!

The mission

After a series of delays spanning five years, the Vulcan Centaur heavy-lift launch vehicle is making its debut today, carrying the Peregrine lunar lander for NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services program. The intricate journey of DOGE and BTC to the moon is slated to unfold in nine distinct stages, from the initial launch to a high elliptical orbit to landing on the lunar surface.

The collaboration between the crypto world and space exploration represents a significant milestone for both industries, capturing the interest of enthusiasts worldwide. At the time of writing, the launch has already taken place. No problems occurred on takeoff. It can be officially stated: Dogecoin and Bitcoin to the moon!