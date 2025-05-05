Advertisement
Advertisement

    Top Democrat Raises Concerns About Tether

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 5/05/2025 - 5:46
    Stablecoin legislation has hit a major roadblock
    Advertisement
    Top Democrat Raises Concerns About Tether
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to a recent report by Punchbowl News, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is concerned about the treatment of Tether, the leading stablecoin issuer, in the much-talked-about GENIUS (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation in U.S. Stablecoins) Act. 

    Advertisement

    Schumer believes that the Democrats should refrain from showing public support for the bill in order to be able to extract future concessions from the Republicans. 

    In March, Axios reported that Democratic Senators, including crypto critic Elizabeth Warren, proposed a series of amendments to the high-stakes stablecoin bill that specifically dealt with national security and illicit finance. 

    HOT Stories
    Top Democrat Raises Concerns About Tether
    Bitcoin (BTC): Golden Cross Isn't Enough, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volume Nears 0, XRP Risks Losing $2, but $3 is Possible
    $9 Billion Blockchain Hub on Track to Transform Maldives
    XRP on Verge of Big 30% Breakout vs Bitcoin

    Notably, the Democrats wanted to bar foreign-issued stablecoins from being available in the US. Such an amendment would be an enormous blow to the El Salvador-domiciled Tether, which remains the biggest player on the stablecoin market. The amendment was rejected by Republicans, and the bill successfully passed the Senate Banking Committee in March. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 04/28/2025 - 10:02
    $1,000,000,000 Tether (USDT) in 24 Hours: New Crypto Bull Run Starting?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    As reported by U.Today, Politico recently reported that some crypto-friendly Democrats, whose votes are crucial for passing stablecoin legislation, have now soured on the bill. The Republicans planned to move forward with a full Senate vote before Memorial Day, but the newfound reluctance of some Democrats, including Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego, represents a major hindrance to the bill that could bring clarity to the U.S. stablecoin sector. 

    Punchbowl News claims that a schism emerged among Senate Democrats during their Thursday lunch meeting, which ultimately prompted some crypto-friendly voices within the opposition party. 

    #Tether News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    May 5, 2025 - 0:01
    Bitcoin (BTC): Golden Cross Isn't Enough, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volume Nears 0, XRP Risks Losing $2, but $3 is Possible
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    May 4, 2025 - 18:24
    $9 Billion Blockchain Hub on Track to Transform Maldives
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Bitcoin 2025 Hackathon to Unite Global Builders in Las Vegas with $30K in Prizes and Mainstage Spotlight
    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Bitcoin 2025 Hackathon to Unite Global Builders in Las Vegas with $30K in Prizes and Mainstage Spotlight
    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Top Democrat Raises Concerns About Tether
    Bitcoin (BTC): Golden Cross Isn't Enough, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volume Nears 0, XRP Risks Losing $2, but $3 is Possible
    $9 Billion Blockchain Hub on Track to Transform Maldives
    Show all