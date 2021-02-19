Rock Music Super Star Gene Simmons Shares Why He Likes Cardano (ADA) and Hodls It

Gene Simmons, bass player and cofounder of the rock legend KISS, has explained why he is attracted to Cardano and its native coin ADA to almost a million followers

Gene Klein (aka Gene Simmons), legendary cofounder and bass player of the classic rock music band KISS, has again taken to Twitter to talk about cryptocurrencies.

This time, it was not to discuss Bitcoin or DOGE or any other coins that have been making headlines recently, but Cardano's ADA that was yesterday pushed back to the sixth spot by market capitalization.

In a previous tweet, he also mentioned Cardano being run by an Ethereum cofounder and that it is located in Switzerland—the land of the Crypto Valley, friendly to digital innovations and cryptocurrencies.

Another thing mentioned on the screenshot shared by Simmons is that Cardano is focused on developing economies, such as Africa.

Simmons explains why he hodls ADA

Gene Simmons has tweeted that the reason he holds Cardano's ADA is because of Charles Hoskinson, the IOHK founder (IOHK is the company that developed Cardano) and co-creator of Ethereum, together with Vitalik Buterin and Joseph Lubin.

He left Ethereum in 2014 to launch Cardano three years later.

KISS frontman grabs $300,000 in ADA

Earlier today, Simmons tweeted that he had acquired $300,000 worth of ADA. He stated that he is bullish on the coin and decided to go in on it because almost everyone can afford ADA, it being much cheaper than Bitcoin.

At press time, ADA sits in sixth place on the CoinMarketCap scale and is trading at 0.9130.

As reported by U.Today previously, the rock legend also owns such cryptocurrencies as Bitcoin, XRP and DOGE.

