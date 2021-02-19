ENG
Rock Music Super Star Gene Simmons Shares Why He Likes Cardano (ADA) and Hodls It

Fri, 02/19/2021 - 08:46
article image
Yuri Molchan
Gene Simmons, bass player and cofounder of the rock legend KISS, has explained why he is attracted to Cardano and its native coin ADA to almost a million followers
Cover image via www.genesimmons.com
Contents

Gene Klein (aka Gene Simmons), legendary cofounder and bass player of the classic rock music band KISS, has again taken to Twitter to talk about cryptocurrencies.

This time, it was not to discuss Bitcoin or DOGE or any other coins that have been making headlines recently, but Cardano's ADA that was yesterday pushed back to the sixth spot by market capitalization.

In a previous tweet, he also mentioned Cardano being run by an Ethereum cofounder and that it is located in Switzerlandthe land of the Crypto Valley, friendly to digital innovations and cryptocurrencies.

Another thing mentioned on the screenshot shared by Simmons is that Cardano is focused on developing economies, such as Africa.

6504_ADA_Sim_0
Image via Twitter

Simmons explains why he hodls ADA

Gene Simmons has tweeted that the reason he holds Cardano's ADA is because of Charles Hoskinson, the IOHK founder (IOHK is the company that developed Cardano) and co-creator of Ethereum, together with Vitalik Buterin and Joseph Lubin.

He left Ethereum in 2014 to launch Cardano three years later.

Kiss Front-Man Gene Simmons Reveals He's Bitcoin Millionaire

KISS frontman grabs $300,000 in ADA

Earlier today, Simmons tweeted that he had acquired $300,000 worth of ADA. He stated that he is bullish on the coin and decided to go in on it because almost everyone can afford ADA, it being much cheaper than Bitcoin.

At press time, ADA sits in sixth place on the CoinMarketCap scale and is trading at 0.9130.

As reported by U.Today previously, the rock legend also owns such cryptocurrencies as Bitcoin, XRP and DOGE.

ADA_Sim_01
Image via Twitter
article image
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

