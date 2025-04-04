Ripple USD (RLUSD) Surges 87% in Volume, $10 Billion Recorded

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple USD (RLUSD), Ripple's recently released stablecoin, is creating quite a stir. A remarkable $10 billion milestone on well-known platforms like Kraken and an 87% increase in trading volume have made RLUSD one of the most trending assets at the moment, according to Santiment.

Advertisement

This expansion is directly related to the fact that RLUSD has been integrated into Ripple's strong payment systems, which has simplified cross-border transactions and drawn increased institutional interest. With Ripple's ecosystem, which is already well-known for its enterprise-grade blockchain solutions, RLUSD has a solid platform on which to grow. As RLUSD starts to provide a substitute for more established stablecoins like USDT and USDC, institutional players see this as a significant development.

🗣️ With crypto getting rocked by tariff news and showing signs of recovery while US stock markets are closed, these are the assets trending most:



🪙 Solana $SOL: Solana is seeing an increased level of price predictions, market trends, and technical analyses, indicating… pic.twitter.com/g1HtcoKwsO — Santiment (@santimentfeed) April 4, 2025

Although opinions on RLUSD are still divided, with some people worried about how it differs from other reliable assets, the bullish narrative seems to be gaining traction. The coin's adoption is being accelerated by integration with RippleNet and growing payment functionality. The asset's presence on social media and analytical platforms has skyrocketed, enhancing its standing as a stablecoin project that is expected to grow rapidly in 2025.

Advertisement

Is bullish base forming on XRP?

The latest market chart shows that XRP is holding its own at a crucial support level around $2.00, as the momentum of RLUSD increases. This area is turning out to be a solid base for a possible recovery. Interestingly, XRP recently recovered from the 200 EMA, a trend indicator with historical significance suggesting a potential bullish reversal.

Volume indicators are beginning to tick upward, indicating renewed investor interest, and XRP has proven resilient despite the general market turbulence. Important resistance levels are still at $2.27 and $2.39, which could signal the start of a longer-term uptrend if they are broken. With XRP stabilizing on the charts and RLUSD bolstering Ripple's ecosystem, the cryptocurrency may be ready for a multifaceted comeback in both payment utility and market price performance.