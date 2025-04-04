Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Surges 87% in Volume, $10 Billion Recorded

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 4/04/2025 - 9:09
    Ripple's stablecoin is making some serious rounds
    Advertisement
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Surges 87% in Volume, $10 Billion Recorded
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple USD (RLUSD), Ripple's recently released stablecoin, is creating quite a stir. A remarkable $10 billion milestone on well-known platforms like Kraken and an 87% increase in trading volume have made RLUSD one of the most trending assets at the moment, according to Santiment

    Advertisement

    This expansion is directly related to the fact that RLUSD has been integrated into Ripple's strong payment systems, which has simplified cross-border transactions and drawn increased institutional interest. With Ripple's ecosystem, which is already well-known for its enterprise-grade blockchain solutions, RLUSD has a solid platform on which to grow. As RLUSD starts to provide a substitute for more established stablecoins like USDT and USDC, institutional players see this as a significant development. 

    Although opinions on RLUSD are still divided, with some people worried about how it differs from other reliable assets, the bullish narrative seems to be gaining traction. The coin's adoption is being accelerated by integration with RippleNet and growing payment functionality. The asset's presence on social media and analytical platforms has skyrocketed, enhancing its standing as a stablecoin project that is expected to grow rapidly in 2025. 

    Advertisement

    Is bullish base forming on XRP?

    The latest market chart shows that XRP is holding its own at a crucial support level around $2.00, as the momentum of RLUSD increases. This area is turning out to be a solid base for a possible recovery. Interestingly, XRP recently recovered from the 200 EMA, a trend indicator with historical significance suggesting a potential bullish reversal. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Teases Approaching Major Ripple Event in June
    Strategy's Saylor Addresses Key Concern About Bitcoin
    Bitcoin (BTC): Is $100,000 Ready? XRP Holds Tight at $2, Did Ethereum (ETH) Forget About $2,000?
    XRP's Wallet Activity Logs Precipitous Drop

    Related
    Ripple's RLUSD Gets Major Boost with Payments Integration
    Wed, 04/02/2025 - 17:24
    Ripple's RLUSD Gets Major Boost with Payments Integration
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Volume indicators are beginning to tick upward, indicating renewed investor interest, and XRP has proven resilient despite the general market turbulence. Important resistance levels are still at $2.27 and $2.39, which could signal the start of a longer-term uptrend if they are broken. With XRP stabilizing on the charts and RLUSD bolstering Ripple's ecosystem, the cryptocurrency may be ready for a multifaceted comeback in both payment utility and market price performance. 

    #XRP

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 4, 2025 - 8:32
    Ripple CEO Teases Approaching Major Ripple Event in June
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Apr 4, 2025 - 7:22
    XRP, ADA, and LINK Get Nod from NBA Legend
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BuyNumber Supports Crypto Payments for Buying Virtual Numbers
    Watr Moves to Avalanche to Bring $20 Trillion Commodities Market Onchain
    Render Network to Host RenderCon 2025: Exploring the Future of Hollywood and AI
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BuyNumber Supports Crypto Payments for Buying Virtual Numbers
    Watr Moves to Avalanche to Bring $20 Trillion Commodities Market Onchain
    Render Network to Host RenderCon 2025: Exploring the Future of Hollywood and AI
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Surges 87% in Volume, $10 Billion Recorded
    Ripple CEO Teases Approaching Major Ripple Event in June
    XRP, ADA, and LINK Get Nod from NBA Legend
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD