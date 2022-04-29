Ripple Website Design Goes Through "Extreme Makeover," Featuring Ripple Liquidity Hub

Fintech giant's website has rolled out a brand new upgrade, shifting focus from what the previous version showed

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Ripple fintech giant has rolled out a major upgrade of its corporate website, improving the design and shifting focus from some of the spheres it focused on previously.

Ripple updates website

Data on Twitter was shared by several XRP fans, including researcher Leonidas Hadjiloizou, who often follows news related to Ripple and XRP and shares them on his Twitter page. He has referred to the website's design change as an "extreme makeover."

Ripple's website just went through an extreme makeover. pic.twitter.com/OrRLvy5Hoe — Leonidas (@LeoHadjiloizou) April 29, 2022

He pointed out a few major changes that have been made on the website of the cryptocurrency behemoth Ripple.

The site now focuses on the creation of CBDC on the basis of the carbon-neutral XRP Ledger, offering a detailed description of onboarding the ledger and issuing CBDCs.

Ads

Changes have also touched the customer section of Ripple's website. While, previously, it offered general information on the amount of Ripple's client enterprises—over 300 of them—now, they are focusing on case studies by particular companies, featuring Ripple's technology.

Ripple Liquidity Hub section

The new version of the website also contains a page dedicated to Ripple Liquidity Hub—a service whose forthcoming launch was announced in early November.

This service is aimed at enterprises that wish to buy, sell or hold cryptocurrencies—not only XRP, but also other major coins, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and a couple of others.

The Liquidity Hub will provide enterprises with access to crypto exchanges, market makers and OTC desks and let them conduct operations without having to ensure pre-funding, long integrations and other hurdles.

The page has a "Join the wait-list" button, so presumably the service has not been launched yet.