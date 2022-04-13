Ripple Scores “Very Big Win,” SHIB Listed by Robinhood, Cardano's Annual Interest Rate Spikes to 54%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today provides you with an overview of the past day’s crypto events with the top four news stories.

Ripple scores “very big win” as judge denies SEC’s motion for reconsideration in DPP ruling

The Ripple-SEC lawsuit , which started back in December 2020, is still on its way to a resolution, with the San Francisco-based tech giant being the one with more victories on its side. With that said, Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn brought Ripple another “very big win,” as James K. Filan called it in his recent tweet, by denying the SEC’s motion for reconsideration of the DPP ruling. Previously, the court ordered the regulator to turn over some documents, including a draft of William Hinman’s infamous Ethereum speech, which, according to the SEC, was protected by the DPP. The judge, however, opined that the personal views of the agency’s staff were not shielded by the privilege, defining the emails as “neither pre-decisional nor deliberative.”

Shiba Inu finally listed by Robinhood, together with other altcoins

The efforts of the Shiba Inu community to persuade Robinhood to list its beloved canine coin have finally borne fruit. According to a listing bot, the commission-free investing app added support for SHIB. Shiba Inu has been listed alongside Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC) and Compound (COMP), bringing the total number of available cryptocurrencies to 11. The news made the price of the SHIB token spike 8.3%. According to CoinMarketCap, it is currently trading at $0.00002652.

Cardano's annual interest rate spikes to 54% as Binance is running short on supply

Binance , one of the world’s biggest crypto exchanges, is craving additional supply of Cardano as investors are moving the coin away from exchanges and using it in alternative decentralized solutions and wallets. In case the exchange runs short, Binance uses various techniques to attract more funds to their wallets, such as offering a relatively high interest rate (54%) for anyone who deposits their ADA coins. As more traders and investors deposit their Cardano on the platform, the interest rate will slowly get down to an average value, stabilizing Binance’s supply of ADA.

Robinhood’s focus on meme coins: 41 billion DOGE held, SHIB added

Robinhood investment app seems to be extending its focus on meme cryptos that are becoming a trend in the crypto community. According to @DogeWhaleAlert Twitter account, Robinhood continues to hold Dogecoin on behalf of its clients, with 41,049,549,937 DOGE ($5,764,136,753 in fiat equivalent) on its digital addresses. Apart from that, to the great delight of the SHIB Army, the popular brokerage app has finally added support for Shiba Inu, sending its price up on the news. To celebrate the launch of Shiba Inu on its platform, Robinhood has offered a giveaway in SHIB worth $100,000.