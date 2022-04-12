Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Listed by Robinhood Together with Other Altcoins

News
Tue, 04/12/2022 - 11:42
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Shiba Inu (SHIB) seems to have been listed by commission-free investing app Robinhood
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Listed by Robinhood Together with Other Altcoins
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu appears to have been listed by commission-free investing app Robinhood, according to a listing bot. The meme coin now shows up on the official website, even though the company is yet to officially announce the new addition to its line-up.

SHIB
Image by robinhood.com

The price of the SHIB token is up 8.3% on the news, outperforming the rest of the major coins amid lethargic market action. It is currently trading at $0.00002479 on the Binance exchange.

SHIB
Image by tradingview.com

Shiba Inu has been listed alongside Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC) and Compound (COMP), bringing the total number of available cryptocurrencies to 11.

The canine token had been the most-requested cryptocurrency among Robinhood users. A Change.org petition to list the whimsical cryptocurrency has reached 559,661 signatures.

Related
Terra, Dogecoin, Cardano Log Double-Digit Losses as Ethereum Slips Below $3,000

Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev and other high-profile executives have repeatedly dodged the burning question about whether or not Shiba Inu should be listed on the platform, fueling speculation within the community. In November, Christine Brown, the chief operating officer of the company's crypto division, made it clear that the company preferred quality over quantity, seemingly taking a dig at crypto-native competitors with less conservative listing policies.

Robinhood launched support for crypto trading in early 2018, originally adding support for Bitcoin and Ethereum. It later also added Litecoin, Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin Cash and Dogecoin to the mix during the same year. Despite the fact that the crypto market has evolved by leaps and bounds since 2018, the company had abstained from listing new coins until now.

The commission-free trading app boasts 17.3 million active users after becoming the go-to trading app choice for young millennials. Yet, its shares are down more than 86% from the August 2021 high. It witnessed a fall from grace in the third quarter of 2021 due to rapidly declining trading activity.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Robinhood
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image 90% Vote for SHIB vs. BTC in Recent Poll by Bitcoin of America ATM Chain
04/12/2022 - 11:47
90% Vote for SHIB vs. BTC in Recent Poll by Bitcoin of America ATM Chain
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Dogecoin Might Soon Be Able to Perform Offline Transactions Using Starlink's Technology
04/12/2022 - 11:31
Dogecoin Might Soon Be Able to Perform Offline Transactions Using Starlink's Technology
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano's Annual Interest Rate Spikes to 54% as Binance Running Short on Supply
04/12/2022 - 10:38
Cardano's Annual Interest Rate Spikes to 54% as Binance Running Short on Supply
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan