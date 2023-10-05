Ripple Recognized as Top Digital Asset Innovator

Ripple begged for yet another prestigious award
Ripple Recognized as Top Digital Asset Innovator
Ripple clinched the top honor at the PAY360 Awards. Organized by the Payments Association, the accolade acknowledges Ripple as a forerunner in the use of digital currencies and assets within the financial services sector.

Other notable finalists 

Ripple was not the sole luminary in the digital finance space, with several other firms standing out for their innovative contributions. Companies that reached the final stage alongside Ripple in the "Best Use of Digital Currencies/Assets in Financial Services" category included Arf, IDEMIA, BCB Group, Maya and BVNK.

In the "Best Open Banking/Finance Initiative," notable finalists included MTN and Ericsson, Ozone API, Brite Payments and Payit by NatWest, among others.

Awards spanning "Best B2B/B2C Banking Initiative" to "Best RegTech Project" further highlighted advancements in the financial services sector.

Ripple's litany of achievements 

Ripple's recognition at the PAY360 Awards has added to its series of recent achievements. Notably, the firm has been lauded by Juniper Research with two accolades in their Future Digital Awards for Fintech & Payments 2023. 

It has also been listed among Fortune's "Best Workplaces in Technology for 2023."

On top of that, Ripple recently secured a place on CBInsights' Fintech 100 list.  

