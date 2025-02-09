Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for February 9

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of the majority of coins are bouncing off on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

ADA chart by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 1.20% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's growth, the price of ADA is going down after breaking the local support level of $0.6958. If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, the drop is likely to continue to the $0.68-$0.6850 range by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, there are also no reversal signals yet. If the daily bar closes far from the vital zone of $0.70, there is a high possibility of a test of the $0.66 zone next week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither side is dominating.

The volume is falling, which means sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

ADA is trading at $0.6944 at press time.