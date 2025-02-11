Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for February 11

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 11/02/2025 - 15:56
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls are trying to hold the gained initaitive, according to CoinStats.

    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has risen by 3.83% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is coming back to the local support of $0.2558. If sellers' pressure continues, traders may witness a level breakout, followed by an ongoing correction to the $0.25 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of DOGE has made a false breakout of the resistance of $0.2691. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a test of the $0.2450-$0.25 area by the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of the meme coin is trading within the previous bar. 

    If the picture remains the same by the end of the week, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves.

    DOGE is trading at $0.2593 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction

