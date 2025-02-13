'This Is Theft': DeFi Pioneer Slams Memecoin Inspired by CZ's Dog

According to data provided by crypto analytics firm Lookonchain, someone just made a profit of $7 million on a meme coin named after the dog of former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ). Their initial investment was just 1 BNB ($707).

Advertisement

However, not everyone is amused by such stunning profits. Decentralized finance pioneer (DeFi) Andre Cronje, who is mainly known for creating the Yearn Finance protocol, claims that the user simply stole the money since they likely launched the meme coin in question.

"And I get it, they knew what they were getting into, if it wasn't a scam coin and they made money they wouldn't give it back. It's the old adage of stealing stolen goods. Or murdering a murderer. But this is not profit," he added.

Advertisement

According to Cronje, this should be simply viewed as theft instead of a "sophisticated trading strategy."