Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    'This Is Theft': DeFi Pioneer Slams Memecoin Inspired by CZ's Dog

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 13/02/2025 - 20:23
    Advertisement
    'This Is Theft': DeFi Pioneer Slams Memecoin Inspired by CZ's Dog
    Cover image via commons.wikimedia.org
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to data provided by crypto analytics firm Lookonchain, someone just made a profit of $7 million on a meme coin named after the dog of former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ). Their initial investment was just 1 BNB ($707). 

    Advertisement

    However, not everyone is amused by such stunning profits. Decentralized finance pioneer (DeFi) Andre Cronje, who is mainly known for creating the Yearn Finance protocol, claims that the user simply stole the money since they likely launched the meme coin in question.  

    "And I get it, they knew what they were getting into, if it wasn't a scam coin and they made money they wouldn't give it back. It's the old adage of stealing stolen goods. Or murdering a murderer. But this is not profit," he added. 

    HOT Stories
    'This Is Theft': DeFi Pioneer Slams Memecoin Inspired by CZ's Dog
    SEC's Crypto Unit Is 'Dead and Buried,' Former Official Says
    BREAKING: Binance's CZ Reveals Name of His Dog Amid Memecoin Speculation
    Binance-Based Pancakeswap (CAKE) Suddenly Jumps 50% in Hour, What's Going On?

    Related
    Binance's CZ: 'I Haven't Bought a Single Meme Coin'
    Sun, 02/09/2025 - 18:53
    Binance's CZ: 'I Haven't Bought a Single Meme Coin'
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    According to Cronje, this should be simply viewed as theft instead of a "sophisticated trading strategy." 

    As reported by U.Today, CZ revealed the name of his dog earlier this Thursday, but he did not launch his official memecoin as many anticipated. Instead, the crypto mogul stated that he wanted the best community meme coin to emerge victorious. 

    #DeFi News #Meme Cryptocurrencies

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 13, 2025 - 18:47
    SEC's Crypto Unit Is 'Dead and Buried,' Former Official Says
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Feb 13, 2025 - 17:07
    SHIB Burns Crash 73%, SHIB Price Follows Suit But Here's Catch
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Global World Premiere Lists MyShell (SHELL) with 100,000 SHELL Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    LBank Labs and 13Desk Present "AI in the Skyline": A Premier Consensus Hong Kong 2025 Side Event
    Dive into the Waves of Excitement with Whale Casino's Battlepass Season 1
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'This Is Theft': DeFi Pioneer Slams Memecoin Inspired by CZ's Dog
    SEC's Crypto Unit Is 'Dead and Buried,' Former Official Says
    SHIB Burns Crash 73%, SHIB Price Follows Suit But Here's Catch
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD