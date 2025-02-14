Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CEO Congratulates CFTC Chair Nominee, Shibarium Eyes One Billion Transaction Record, Samson Mow Offers 6 Paths to Bitcoin Omega Candle: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    By Valeria Blokhina
    Fri, 14/02/2025 - 15:46
    Advertisement
    Ripple CEO Congratulates CFTC Chair Nominee, Shibarium Eyes One Billion Transaction Record, Samson Mow Offers 6 Paths to Bitcoin Omega Candle: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Check out U.Today's top three news stories over the past day.

    Ripple CEO congratulates CFTC chair nominee

    In a recent X post, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse expressed his support for Brian Quintenz's nomination as chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Garlinghouse wrote that the CFTC's role is crucial, as it ensures that the United States "has the most robust markets in the world." The CFTC has been a favored regulator for the crypto industry. Earlier, Garlinghouse endorsed the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act (FIT21), which would position the CFTC as the primary overseer of the industry. Quintenz, who currently heads policy at Andreessen Horowitz’s cryptocurrency division, will succeed Rostin Behnam, who left the agency in January. His nomination has been widely celebrated in the crypto community, with industry leaders like Matt Hougan and Luis Rincon praising his potential to advance DeFi and promote a coordinated regulatory vision for the blockchain and crypto spheres.

    Shibarium eyes one billion transaction record, here's possible impact on SHIB price

    According to Shibariumscan data, Shibarium currently finds itself on the verge of hitting a significant milestone; the total number of transactions is approaching the one billion mark. At the moment, the layer-2 solution's transaction count stands at 947,341,650. With an average daily transaction rate of 4.5 million, it is expected to reach this landmark in about 14 days. Since its launch in August 2023, Shibarium has shown impressive growth; as reported earlier by U.Today, it crossed the 500,000,000 transaction milestone in November last year. Shibarium also boasts  a total block count of 9,464,034, with hosted wallet addresses at 2,111,447. Experts suggest that as Shibarium's usage grows, it could positively impact the price of SHIB. At press time, SHIB is changing hands at $0.0000167, up 3.20% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Trader Brandt Names Crucial Trigger to Propel Bitcoin to $200,000
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 2,000%, What's Next for SHIB Price?
    Ripple CEO Reacts to SEC Acknowledging XRP ETF Proposal
    SEC Just Sent ‘Enormous Message’ About XRP

    Bitcoin to $1,000,000? Samson Mow offers six catalysts for it to happen

    Samson Mow, well-known Bitcoin enthusiast and CEO at JAN3, has recently taken to X platform to outline six potential pathways that could propel Bitcoin to a staggering $1 million, which he calls the "6 Paths to Omega." The first path on his list is "Supply shock from MSTR/ETF buying," meaning the aggressive buying by institutional investors and ETFs could significantly reduce the available Bitcoin. Second is "State level SBRs," or governments holding BTC as a reserve asset, with the U.S. federal SBR in particular being the third path. The fourth is "Rebasing of the US dollar to sats," which could redefine value measurement itself. The fifth path is "Nation-state FOMO"; countries might feel pressure to accumulate Bitcoin to avoid being left behind. Last, but not least, "Demonetization of gold to acquire BTC," meaning governments and institutions shifting from gold to Bitcoin as a safe haven asset; if gold starts losing its monetary role in favor of BTC, it could mean a massive liquidity shift.

    Advertisement
    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse #Shibarium #Bitcoin #Samson Mow

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 14, 2025 - 15:39
    Bitcoin (BTC) Cycle Top Near? Critical Indicator Says Yes
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Feb 14, 2025 - 15:31
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready to Teleport to $0.00002, Key Price Indicator Signals
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    LBank Global World Premiere Lists MyShell (SHELL) with 100,000 SHELL Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    LBank Labs and 13Desk Present "AI in the Skyline": A Premier Consensus Hong Kong 2025 Side Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CEO Congratulates CFTC Chair Nominee, Shibarium Eyes One Billion Transaction Record, Samson Mow Offers 6 Paths to Bitcoin Omega Candle: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Bitcoin (BTC) Cycle Top Near? Critical Indicator Says Yes
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready to Teleport to $0.00002, Key Price Indicator Signals
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD