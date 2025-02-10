Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for February 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are controlling the initiative on the market on the first day of the week, according to CoinStats.

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 0.43% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is on its way to the local resistance of $2,684. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, there is a chance to see a test of the $2,700 area soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is less clear. The price of the main altcoin has not accumulated enough energy for a sharp move yet.

In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $2,600-$2,700 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. The rate of ETH is trading within yesterday's bar, which means traders are unlikely to witness increased volatility shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $2,649 at press time.