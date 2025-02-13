91,350,000,000,000 SHIB Block Shiba Inu Coin From Explosive Breakout

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The price action of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin in recent days has been far from inspiring, or even reasonable. After a series of ups and downs, the price of the popular meme cryptocurrency is back where it was at the beginning of the week - at $0.0000162 per SHIB.

Interestingly, after yesterday's surge, the price of Shiba Inu coin saw an increase of 8.35%, which is a lot for an asset with a capitalization of around $10 billion.

However, this growth found its resistance at $0.000017 per SHIB, which speaks volumes about the weakness of buyers and the strength of sellers.

Fortunately, these indicators can be estimated on the crypto market, and since the market tends to move from one pool of liquidity to another, we have exact figures on how much the bulls need to absorb potential Shiba Inu tokens in order to overcome this resistance level and make the long-awaited breakout.

Roadblock worth trillions of SHIB

According to IntoTheBlock, there are approximately 91.35 trillion SHIBs concentrated in the price range between $0.000016 and $0.000018 per meme coin. This colossal volume of tokens can be estimated at $1.5 billion, and this volume is currently causing losses to its holders, creating a so-called sell wall.

It can be assumed that if the strength of buyers is at least equal to this volume, the price of the Shiba Inu token should have no problem breaking through the resistance level that is currently causing problems for meme coin bulls.

Perhaps something like this is possible in the presence of favorable conditions on the overall cryptocurrency market, but here the number of influencing factors is much higher.