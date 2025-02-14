BNB Chain Unveils Epic 2025 Roadmap: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

BNB Chain has released a Tech Roadmap for 2025 that outlines a clear path for growth. BNB Chain stated that in 2025 it aims to improve transaction speed, streamline user experience, integrate artificial intelligence and refine developer tools.

What's coming for BNB Chain in 2025 👀



BNB Chain highlighted its commitment to reducing transaction latency in 2025 by slashing block time from three seconds to sub-second speeds, while retaining strong network throughput and the ability to process 100 million transactions daily.

Also in 2025, the BNB chain expects Megafuel to be collaboratively developed to allow gasless for all forms of user transactions from EOA addresses and to allow users to pay gas fees with stablecoins or other types of BEP-20 tokens, allowing any individual or organization to sponsor a specific type of transaction.

This is anticipated to be a great addition to the planned EIP-7702-based paymaster solutions, which will also be available on BNB Blockchain.

In 2025, BNB Chain made known its resolve to work with its community and leverage BSC and Greenfield to accelerate several key AI trends.

BNB Chain also stated it will continue to optimize and consolidate developer tools this year, including streamlined SDKs and APIs, as well as categorize and improve access to key blockchain development resources.

Last but not least, BNB Chain stated it will continue to support the meme ecosystem as more meme tool providers integrate with BNB Chain. It stated that it will continue to work closely with them in 2025 and beyond.

BNB Chain flips Solana

The release of the roadmap coincides with the recent buzz in the BNB chain ecosystem, with major tokens posting increases in yesterday's session, including BNB, which increased by up to 13%, and Pancakeswap by up to 50%.

BNB Chain trading volumes have also skyrocketed, outpacing Solana in daily fees to lead all blockchains, according to Nansen data.

On Feb. 13, BNB Chain generated more than $5.8 million in daily fees, surpassing Solana's $3.3 million and more than five times the amount of Ethereum.

In addition to surpassing Solana in daily fees for the first time since October 2024, BNB Chain is the first chain since Bitcoin to outperform both Ethereum and Solana.

A significant portion of BNB Chain's activity came from PancakeSwap, which achieved $1 trillion in trading volume, according to a tweet from the official PancakeSwap X account.