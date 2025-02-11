Advertisement
    Legendary Trader Bollinger on Bitcoin's Surge Against Ethereum: 'Are We Talking Moon Here?'

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 11/02/2025 - 20:00
    Trading legend John Bollinger has suggested that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) could potentially surge to the moon against Ethereum (ETH).

    He has noted that the largest cryptocurrency cryptocurrency recently outperformed the chief altcoin by nearly double. 

    However, Bollinger has also suggested that the price of Bitcoin could eventually move to the long-term mean against the flagship altcoin.

    According to the mean reversion theory, extreme changes in prices might be temporary due to assets eventually returning to their average levels. 

    "I like to think about the relative performance crypto assets…Mean reversion anyone, or are we talking moon here?" 

    As reported by U.Today, Ethereum reached yet another multi-year low against Bitcoin on Feb. 3. The flagship altcoin is down another 23.5% this year after losing 34% in 2024. It is now on track to be in the red for the fourth year in a row unless the ETH/BTC pair experiences a dramatic reversal. 

    It remains to be seen whether Ethereum will be able to catch up with the crypto king. 

    As reported by U.Today, the Ethereum Foundation (EF) is becoming increasingly involved in the DeFi sector while also looking to bring in fresh talent as part of a substantial overhaul. 

