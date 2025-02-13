Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    XRP and Cardano (ADA) to Heal Crypto Market, Believes Top Trader

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 13/02/2025 - 15:33
    Advertisement
    XRP and Cardano (ADA) to Heal Crypto Market, Believes Top Trader
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The disappointment over the lack of an altcoin season is palpable throughout the market. While Bitcoin (BTC) has renewed one all-time high after another almost every two months or even less, alternative cryptocurrencies show much weaker performance, and only select ones like Solana (SOL) saw their historical highs rewritten. 

    Advertisement

    To put it in perspective, while the total market capitalization of the crypto market will increase by 98.41% in 2024, the same indicator without Bitcoin showed a result of only 71%. 

    Related
    XRP Decouples From Bitcoin as Network Expands: Details
    Thu, 02/13/2025 - 14:02
    XRP Decouples From Bitcoin as Network Expands: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Tether Boss Slams JPMorgan Over Call to Sell Bitcoin
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Issues Crucial Market Crash Warning, Here's Bullish Twist
    Robinhood Records 700% Spike in Crypto Revenue
    Ripple CEO Congratulates CFTC Chair Nominee

    For veteran trader DonAlt, the issue is not just about an absent altcoin season. Instead of waiting for a broad rally, he believes the focus should be on quality assets — like XRP and Cardano (ADA). 

    Advertisement

    With meme coins dominating the scene, sucking in liquidity and fading into irrelevance, DonAlt argues that true market healing will come when capital flows into strong, utility-driven projects instead of speculative trends.

    Common sense says that the fact that there are now about 33 million coins, which is 10 times more than previous cycles, significantly shattered any hopes for a broader altcoin season, and investors are now required to choose wisely. 

    Related
    Bitcoin to $1,000,000? Samson Mow Offers 6 Catalysts for It to Happen
    Thu, 02/13/2025 - 11:47
    Bitcoin to $1,000,000? Samson Mow Offers 6 Catalysts for It to Happen
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    That is why DonAlt made such a statement about meme coins taking over, absorbing liquidity and then dying, leaving all the money in the wallets of sophisticated actors and apps like Pump.Fun, who then dump all of the collected SOL in fees. 

    ETFs to rescue

    Interestingly, both XRP and Cardano tokens fall into the ETF asset theory, which states that when exchange-traded funds based on these cryptocurrencies appear - and with recent news it seems more likely to happen sooner than later - the flow of capital from Bitcoin ETFs (which have absorbed about $10 billion this year alone) will organically be made into altcoin-focused ETFs like an XRP ETF or ADA ETF - if such will exist.

    Related
    XRP Eyes Rare Price Anomaly Versus Bitcoin (BTC)
    Wed, 02/12/2025 - 16:25
    XRP Eyes Rare Price Anomaly Versus Bitcoin (BTC)
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    There is also a sense that the market needs to get out of quick flips of meme coins to strong holding of assets with the fundamentals to back them up. Whether it is really like that remains to be seen, as even a trader's opinion does not determine reality. But such an opinion has its place.

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP ETF #Cardano #Cardano News

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 13, 2025 - 15:25
    $2,376,500,726 Dogecoin in One Day; Reasons Behind It?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Feb 13, 2025 - 15:22
    91,350,000,000,000 SHIB Block Shiba Inu Coin From Explosive Breakout
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Global World Premiere Lists MyShell (SHELL) with 100,000 SHELL Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    LBank Labs and 13Desk Present "AI in the Skyline": A Premier Consensus Hong Kong 2025 Side Event
    Dive into the Waves of Excitement with Whale Casino's Battlepass Season 1
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP and Cardano (ADA) to Heal Crypto Market, Believes Top Trader
    $2,376,500,726 Dogecoin in One Day; Reasons Behind It?
    91,350,000,000,000 SHIB Block Shiba Inu Coin From Explosive Breakout
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD