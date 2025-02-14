Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for February 14

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 14/02/2025 - 11:03
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for February 14
    The market is staying in the green zone today, according to CoinStats.

    BNB chart by CoinStats

    BNB/USD

    Binance Coin (BNB) is the exception to the rule, falling by 5.52%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB is on its way to the local support of $660. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a move to the $650 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is more bearish than bullish. The volume remains low, which means buyers are not ready to seize the initiative. 

    In this case, a correction to the $625-$650 area is the more likely scenario within the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly bar's closure in terms of the nearest area of $700. If the bar closes far from it, bears may come back to the game, which might lead to a drop to the $600 mark.

    BNB is trading at $665.89 at press time.

