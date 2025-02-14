Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for February 14

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is staying in the green zone today, according to CoinStats.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the exception to the rule, falling by 5.52%.

On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB is on its way to the local support of $660. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a move to the $650 zone.

On the bigger time frame, the picture is more bearish than bullish. The volume remains low, which means buyers are not ready to seize the initiative.

In this case, a correction to the $625-$650 area is the more likely scenario within the next few days.

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly bar's closure in terms of the nearest area of $700. If the bar closes far from it, bears may come back to the game, which might lead to a drop to the $600 mark.

BNB is trading at $665.89 at press time.