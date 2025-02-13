Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 13

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 13/02/2025 - 11:33
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is mainly green, however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is unchanged since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is near the local support of $95,834. If sellers' pressure continues and a level breakout happens, one can expect a test of the $95,000 area soon.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, bulls have failed to keep growing after yesterday's bullish closure. 

    If the daily bar closes around the current prices or below, there is a chance to see drop to the $92,000-$94,000 range soon.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating. The volume remains low, which means traders are unlikely to expect sharp ups or downs soon.

    Bitcoin is trading at $96,196 at press time.

