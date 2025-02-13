Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for February 13

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 13/02/2025 - 14:49
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for February 13
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The cryptocurrency market remains bullish today as well, according to CoinStats.

    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 2.4% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is near the local support of $2,645. If its breakout happens, the correction is likely to continue to the $2,600 range by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the situation has changed to bearish. If the daily bar closes around current prices or below, traders may witness a test of the support of $2,562 by the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of the main altcoin is in the middle of a wide range, between the support of $2,132 and the resistance of $3,028. 

    As neither bulls nor bears are dominating, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $2,400-$2,800 is the most likely scenario by the end of the month.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,636 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction

