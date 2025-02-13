Advertisement
    Bitcoin to $1,000,000? Samson Mow Offers 6 Catalysts for It to Happen

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 13/02/2025 - 11:47
    Cover image via U.Today

    Bitcoin (BTC) to $1 million? Sounds wild, but Samson Mow has mapped out six ways it could happen. No fluff, just key factors that could send BTC soaring fast toward six zeroes. The renowned Bitcoin bull calls them the "6 Paths to Omega."

    First up: supply shock with the logic that if institutional players like MicroStrategy and ETFs issuers keep buying aggressively, available Bitcoin dries up. Simple supply and demand. Price goes up.

    Then there is the idea of Strategic Bitcoin Reserves at the state level. Governments holding BTC as a reserve asset? Not impossible with the talks and speculations already taking place. And what if the U.S. jumps in and establishes its own SBR? That would be a seismic shift. 

    A complete rebasing of the U.S. dollar to satoshis could occur, redefining value measurement itself. Sure, it sounds crazy, but big changes happen when systems reach their limits.

    Nation-state FOMO is another factor. Countries might suddenly feel pressure to stack BTC, not wanting to be left behind, according to Mow. If one major economy, like that of the very same U.S., makes the leap, others could try to catch up.

    Then there is the gold angle - governments and institutions shifting from the traditional safe haven into Bitcoin. If gold starts losing its monetary role in favor of BTC, it could mean a massive liquidity shift.

    Mow is not just throwing ideas around. He has made major predictions before. Bitcoin to $1 million in 2025 is among the loudest. Three more countries adopting crypto strategies? He sees that happening too, one of them likely in Asia. 

    If even one of these six triggers fires, Bitcoin could see serious movement. Is it possible to see more than one at the same time? That is where the Omega Candle comes in - a massive $100,000 surge in a single move.

