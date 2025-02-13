BREAKING: Binance's CZ Reveals Name of His Dog Amid Memecoin Speculation

Changpeng Zhao, the former CEO and the main shareholder of cryptocurrency giant Binance, has revealed that his dog is called Brocolli.

Earlier this Thursday, Zhao posted several pictures of his Belgian Malinois from 18 months ago alongside a recent one. The dog first showed up at his door a year and a half ago after he had a conversation with a Dubai-based zoo owner.

Broccoli's Story



A year and a half ago, I casually chatted with a friend who owned a (real) zoo in Dubai. Curious, I asked what dog breed is adapted to the Dubai summer heat. I had no plans to get a dog.



Later that evening, my doorbell rang, and a young Belgian Malinois showed… pic.twitter.com/vSLiHiS4fC — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) February 13, 2025

Naming your dog after an edible green plant might seem highly unusual. The cryptocurrency mogul has explained that he wanted "something green" in the name that starts with a "B." "Can't get away from crypto, haha," he joked.

Despite the fact that CZ was away for more than a year due to his legal troubles in the U.S., the former Binance boss says that Brocolli still remembers him well.

No memecoin

There was plenty of speculation about CZ potentially issuing his own dog meme coin. However, the ex-Binance CEO has clarified that he won't issue his own meme coin.

"For those asking for a CA (contract address) from me, no, I am NOT issuing a meme coin. I am just posting a photo of my dog and his name, as some of you requested.," he said.

CZ has stated that he wants the best community meme coin to win.

As reported by U.Today, the cryptocurrency billionaire recently revealed that he was yet to buy a single meme coin.