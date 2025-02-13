Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    BREAKING: Binance's CZ Reveals Name of His Dog Amid Memecoin Speculation

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 13/02/2025 - 16:19
    Advertisement
    BREAKING: Binance's CZ Reveals Name of His Dog Amid Memecoin Speculation
    Cover image via x.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Changpeng Zhao, the former CEO and the main shareholder of cryptocurrency giant Binance, has revealed that his dog is called Brocolli. 

    Advertisement

    Earlier this Thursday, Zhao posted several pictures of his Belgian Malinois from 18 months ago alongside a recent one. The dog first showed up at his door a year and a half ago after he had a conversation with a Dubai-based zoo owner. 

    Naming your dog after an edible green plant might seem highly unusual. The cryptocurrency mogul has explained that he wanted "something green" in the name that starts with a "B." "Can't get away from crypto, haha," he joked.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ex Binance CEO 'CZ' Launches Crucial BNB Poll, Here's Outcome
    Fri, 02/07/2025 - 11:48
    Ex Binance CEO 'CZ' Launches Crucial BNB Poll, Here's Outcome
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Binance's CZ Reveals Name of His Dog Amid Memecoin Speculation
    Binance-Based Pancakeswap (CAKE) Suddenly Jumps 50% in Hour, What's Going On?
    Binance CEO Names Crucial Element of Binance’s Success
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Goes Crazy as Ex-Binance Boss Teases Dog Reveal Today

    Despite the fact that CZ was away for more than a year due to his legal troubles in the U.S., the former Binance boss says that Brocolli still remembers him well.  

    No memecoin

    There was plenty of speculation about CZ potentially issuing his own dog meme coin. However, the ex-Binance CEO has clarified that he won't issue his own meme coin.  

    "For those asking for a CA (contract address) from me, no, I am NOT issuing a meme coin. I am just posting a photo of my dog and his name, as some of you requested.," he said. 

    Related
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ Urges Other Countries to Catch Up with US
    Fri, 01/24/2025 - 20:58
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ Urges Other Countries to Catch Up with US
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    CZ has stated that he wants the best community meme coin to win. 

    As reported by U.Today, the cryptocurrency billionaire recently revealed that he was yet to buy a single meme coin. 

    #Meme Cryptocurrencies

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 13, 2025 - 15:55
    XRP Forms Not Death Cross But Cross You Might Not Expect, Samson Mow Reveals How His Company Earns, Cardano Whales Are Buying More ADA: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Title news
    News
    Feb 13, 2025 - 15:48
    Binance-Based Pancakeswap (CAKE) Suddenly Jumps 50% in Hour, What's Going On?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Global World Premiere Lists MyShell (SHELL) with 100,000 SHELL Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    LBank Labs and 13Desk Present "AI in the Skyline": A Premier Consensus Hong Kong 2025 Side Event
    Dive into the Waves of Excitement with Whale Casino's Battlepass Season 1
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BREAKING: Binance's CZ Reveals Name of His Dog Amid Memecoin Speculation
    XRP Forms Not Death Cross But Cross You Might Not Expect, Samson Mow Reveals How His Company Earns, Cardano Whales Are Buying More ADA: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Binance-Based Pancakeswap (CAKE) Suddenly Jumps 50% in Hour, What's Going On?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD