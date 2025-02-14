XRP Price Prediction for February 14

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are controlling the initiative on the market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by almost 5% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP might have set a local resistance of $2.5980. If sellers' pressure continues, one can expect a correction to the support level by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, traders should focus on the nearest zone of $2.60.

If the daily candle closes near it or above and with no long wick, there is a chance to see a test of the $2.70 range shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither bulls nor bears are dominating. The price of XRP is within the previous bar, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp ups or downs.

XRP is trading at $2.5630 at press time.