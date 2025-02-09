Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for February 9

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 9/02/2025 - 12:58
    DOGE Price Prediction for February 9
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls are back in the game on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has risen by 3.08% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 13.48%.

    Image by TradingView

    The price of DOGE is looking bearish on the hourly chart. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a support breakout, followed by a further drop to the $0.25 area.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of DOGE is far from the key levels. In this case, one should focus on the current candle closure. If it happens far from its high and with a long wick, traders may witness a correction to the support of $0.2427 soon.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of the meme coin has made a false breakout of the support of $0.2204.

    If the weekly bar closes far from that mark, there is a chance of a local bounce back to the $0.26-$0.28 range.

    DOGE is trading at $0.2540 at press time.

