Ripple CEO Sees High Odds of US Setting up Constructive Crypto Regulatory Framework

Ripple chief executive officer Brad Garlinghouse has published a tweet about an “action-packed day” he had in Washington DC on Thursday, attending the meetings of U.S. lawmakers and discussing the potential creation of clear rules for regulating cryptocurrency assets in the U.S. in the near future.

Garlinghouse on U.S. crypto regulatory framework prospects

Judging by his tweet, Garlinghouse is satisfied with the outcomes of those meetings and feels quite optimistic about the future of crypto regulation in the United States.

In his tweet, the Ripple boss shared that he now expects that “there is (finally) an incredible opportunity to advance meaningful bipartisan legislation that establishes clear, constructive and pro-innovation regulatory frameworks for crypto.” Garlinghouse provided no details as to which particular meeting he attended.

Walked away from an action-packed day in DC yesterday with the feeling that there is (finally) an incredible opportunity to advance meaningful bipartisan legislation that establishes clear, constructive and pro-innovation regulatory frameworks for crypto.



Garlinghouse also offered thanks to Senator Tim Scott, Representative Ritchie Torres and others, hinting that in discussions of future clear crypto regulation, both the Democratic and Republican Parties are involved.

430,800,000 XRP on move, Ripple involved

Meanwhile, Ripple has been spotted moving a massive amount of XRP — several hundred million XRP in a single transfer. The prominent blockchain tracker Whale Alert provided the data.

The tracking platform also revealed two XRP transactions involving anonymous wallets. A total of 430,800,000 XRP was moved. Ripple shoveled the largest crypto batch here — 300,000,000 XRP.

The other two transactions contained 90,000,000 XRP and 40,832,614 XRP.

Data shared by Bithomp XRP-focused explorer revealed that the 300 million XRP were transferred to an anonymous wallet, however, that wallet was also linked to the Ripple behemoth. That amount of XRP was valued at $778,731,954.

A total of 90,000,000 XRP were transferred from one anonymous wallet to another, while an unknown crypto whale withdrew 40,832,614 XRP from the Coincheck platform. In total, 430.8 million XRP equated to $1.112,9 billion in fiat.

XRP price spikes

Over the past 24 hours, the price of the third largest cryptocurrency, XRP, has demonstrated a surge of 8.56%, soaring from $2.55650 and touching the $2.77664 level. By now, the price has returned to $2.74107.

XRP has followed the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, as Satoshi’s brainchild, BTC, has surged by 1.8% - from $95,000 to $97,040, adding roughly $2,000 in 14 hours. An important trigger for the XRP price surge was the SEC acknowledging the XRP ETF filing.