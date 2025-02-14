Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Legendary Trader Brandt Names Crucial Trigger to Propel Bitcoin to $200,000

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 14/02/2025 - 15:05
    Advertisement
    Legendary Trader Brandt Names Crucial Trigger to Propel Bitcoin to $200,000
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Old-school commodities trader Peter L. Brandt, who has been in the trading business since the mid-1970s, has shared some important data with the crypto community. He stressed that it was just “a thought, not a trade.”

    He revealed a key condition that needs to be fulfilled so that the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, can surge to the $200,000 price level and above it by the end of this decade.

    Key driver to take Bitcoin above $200,000

    Brandt has shared a chart that shows the Bitcoin price trajectory since 2012 and the curve of the parabolic resistance line, which BTC faced at every price peak, and then it was followed by a massive correction. Each of those price pullbacks lasted roughly one or two years.

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Trader Brandt Names Crucial Trigger to Propel Bitcoin to $200,000
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 2,000%, What's Next for SHIB Price?
    Ripple CEO Reacts to SEC Acknowledging XRP ETF Proposal
    SEC Just Sent ‘Enormous Message’ About XRP

    Peter Brandt believes that unless Bitcoin can “escape velocity” through that upper parabolic resistance line, BTC is very “unlikely to be trading above $200,000 at the end of this decade,” he believes.

    Advertisement

    On Jan. 20 this year, Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $109,114 and is currently trading at $96,606. Basically, the renowned trader assumes that within the next several years (five or less) Bitcoin may soar by more than 2x and reach $200,000 if it manages to surpass the parabolic resistance line.

    Related
    Ripple CEO Sees High Odds of US Setting up Constructive Crypto Regulatory Framework
    Fri, 02/14/2025 - 11:10
    Ripple CEO Sees High Odds of US Setting up Constructive Crypto Regulatory Framework
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Six paths to Bitcoin Omega candle from Samson Mow

    Earlier this week, prominent Bitcoin maximalist and JAN3 boss Samson Mow published a tweet, in which he suggested six key drivers that could push Bitcoin toward an Omega candle. The latter means that BTC would hit a whopping $1 million per coin, according to Mow’s earlier tweets.

    Among those six factors, number one has already begun – institutional accumulation of Bitcoin by Michael Saylor’s Strategy and spot ETFs. Mow believes that eventually these buyers are going to create a Bitcoin supply shock.

    The next two bullet points on Mow’s list are about Strategic Bitcoin Reserves – on the U.S. federal and state level. Some U.S. states have already begun discussing the creation of a SBR.

    Those three points were followed by the next one – Mow believes that the U.S. dollar will eventually be rebased to Satoshis (Bitcoin’s small units). Finally, he expects nation-states to start adopting Bitcoin as a national currency based on FOMO. The very last one on Mow’s list is the “demonetization of gold to acquire BTC.”

    #Peter Brandt #Bitcoin #Samson Mow

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 14, 2025 - 14:39
    XRP Overtakes Bitcoin (BTC) in One-Hour Liquidation, What's Happening?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Feb 14, 2025 - 14:29
    Stellar (XLM) Jumps 10% as XRP Leads Crypto Market Gains
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    LBank Global World Premiere Lists MyShell (SHELL) with 100,000 SHELL Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    LBank Labs and 13Desk Present "AI in the Skyline": A Premier Consensus Hong Kong 2025 Side Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Trader Brandt Names Crucial Trigger to Propel Bitcoin to $200,000
    XRP Overtakes Bitcoin (BTC) in One-Hour Liquidation, What's Happening?
    Stellar (XLM) Jumps 10% as XRP Leads Crypto Market Gains
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD