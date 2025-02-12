Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Eyes Rare Price Anomaly Versus Bitcoin (BTC)

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 12/02/2025 - 16:25
    Advertisement
    XRP Eyes Rare Price Anomaly Versus Bitcoin (BTC)
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Not much has been happening on the cryptocurrency market lately. So "not much" that speculation is becoming abnormal and creating patterns that rarely appear on the price charts of our beloved digital assets. One such anomaly recently appeared on the XRP vs. Bitcoin chart. 

    Advertisement

    With both cryptocurrencies literally gravitating to the sidelines, XRP recorded five days of trading against BTC in a range of no more than 3%, fluctuating between 0.00002434 and 0.00002569 per BTC for one XRP. In trading, such situations can be referred to as equilibrium.

    Related
    XRP: Not Death Cross But Cross You Might Not Expect
    Wed, 02/12/2025 - 13:31
    XRP: Not Death Cross But Cross You Might Not Expect
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    'Let's Go,' Saylor Tweets As Bitcoin Drops Below $95,000 on Fresh CPI Data
    Binance CEO Names ‘Best Defense’ Against Worst Crypto Scammers
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price on Edge: Top Trader Reveals Key Levels That Could Define Future
    389% Surge in SHIB Burn Rate Shows Zero Price Impact But There's Catch

    When the market is balanced, the buying and selling pressure is equal, and the price does not change much. This is called equilibrium price action in the crypto world. It often happens before a major change on the market.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    You can call it a "nothing burger," you can see it as a war between bears and bulls. However, the truth is that sooner or later the market will see a big move on one of the sides, and that is when volatility will erupt. 

    XRP vs. BTC: Possible scenarios

    If we try to predict where this coming move will be, whether it will be a breakout or a breakdown, then there are several scenarios. From one perspective, lows at 0.0000194 have not yet been tested, and this accumulation looks like a bear flag pattern. 

    Related
    Pro-XRP Lawyer Gives His XRP ETF Approval Timeline
    Tue, 02/11/2025 - 12:14
    Pro-XRP Lawyer Gives His XRP ETF Approval Timeline
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    On the other hand, the recent news regarding an XRP ETF may create a revaluation event for the alternative cryptocurrency. As investors get an established way to invest in XRP, with an opportunity to flow capital from Bitcoin ETFs, the altcoin's quotes may pick up their action.

    From now on, all eyes will be on the XRP chart against Bitcoin as anticipation builds for a major move.

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Analysis #XRP Price Prediction #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 12, 2025 - 16:21
    SHIB Netflows Plummet by 44,431% in Days; Reasons Behind It?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Feb 12, 2025 - 16:10
    Crypto Trading Volume Surges 425x Since 2020, Data Says
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dive into the Waves of Excitement with Whale Casino's Battlepass Season 1
    Social, Finance & Gaming in One: UCHAT (UIIC) Debuts on XT.COM
    Automation & Law: How Lawrina Is Transforming the Contract Creation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Eyes Rare Price Anomaly Versus Bitcoin (BTC)
    SHIB Netflows Plummet by 44,431% in Days; Reasons Behind It?
    Crypto Trading Volume Surges 425x Since 2020, Data Says
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD