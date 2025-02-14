Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready to Teleport to $0.00002, Key Price Indicator Signals

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 14/02/2025 - 15:31
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready to Teleport to $0.00002, Key Price Indicator Signals
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) may be on the verge of a major price breakout in the near future. At least the Bollinger Bands signal such an opportunity. Thus, after days of accumulation, the SHIB price crawled to a major resistance level at $0.000017 but failed to overtake it. So far.

    Advertisement

    Interestingly, it is the same place where a 20-day median stretches, which also serves as a median in the Bollinger Bands setup. If the price of the Shiba Inu coin manages to overtake this level, then the ascent to the upper band is possible, and it is currently lying at $0.00002 - 17.77% higher than the recent price level for SHIB.

    Related
    Mystery Wallet Withdraws 85,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) From Coinbase
    Fri, 02/14/2025 - 12:13
    Mystery Wallet Withdraws 85,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) From Coinbase
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Trader Brandt Names Crucial Trigger to Propel Bitcoin to $200,000
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 2,000%, What's Next for SHIB Price?
    Ripple CEO Reacts to SEC Acknowledging XRP ETF Proposal
    SEC Just Sent ‘Enormous Message’ About XRP

    Now, a little more context for those not so familiar with Bollinger Bands. They are a technical indicator that is all about measuring volatility. You have your middle line, which is a simple moving average (typically 20 days), and then the two outer bands that adjust based on how much the price is moving. 

    Advertisement

    When the price hits or exceeds the upper band, it is usually seen as an overbought signal. 

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    There is, however, another side of the coin, which is a dip to the lower band should bulls fail to deliver the price higher. The lower band is currently at $0.000014, 15.27% lower than currently. The lower band marks oversold territory.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 2,000%, What's Next for SHIB Price?
    Fri, 02/14/2025 - 09:58
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 2,000%, What's Next for SHIB Price?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    With SHIB’s recent price action tightening between the bands, the setup is looking ripe for a breakout — whether it is up or down, the volatility is coming. 

    So, it is really about these two price points, with SHIB dwindling in the middle of the range. Either way, a big move is imminent.

    #SHIB #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 14, 2025 - 15:25
    Solana Outpacing Ethereum in Transaction Fees: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Feb 14, 2025 - 15:17
    XRP 845 Million Surge: Something's Brewing
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    LBank Global World Premiere Lists MyShell (SHELL) with 100,000 SHELL Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    LBank Labs and 13Desk Present "AI in the Skyline": A Premier Consensus Hong Kong 2025 Side Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready to Teleport to $0.00002, Key Price Indicator Signals
    Solana Outpacing Ethereum in Transaction Fees: Details
    XRP 845 Million Surge: Something's Brewing
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD