Ripple Partners with Fintech Giant Modulr to Bring Seamless Payments to UK and EU

News
Tue, 02/01/2022 - 14:11
article image
Yuri Molchan
Ripple DLT behemoth is teaming up with UK-based fintech giant to set up fast payments for businesses in the UK and Europe
Ripple Partners with Fintech Giant Modulr to Bring Seamless Payments to UK and EU
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Per a recent piece from Business Wire, San Francisco-based blockchain service provider Ripple has inked a strategic partnership with Modulr, a major provider of payment solutions in the U.K.

Together, they intend to set up a system of seamless payments in the United Kingdom and Europe for enterprises and retail users.

Ripple to improve payment systems in U.K. and EU

Apart from announcing its collaboration with Ripple, Modulr spread the word that Trust Payments, a global enterprise that provides payments around the world, is going to be the first payment provider to start using the benefits of this partnership. It will now be expanding its services and offering new payment tools to its clients.

Ripple and Modulr's collaboration will help companies, such as Trust Payments, to improve its cross-border system of payments thanks to Ripple-powered DLT platform RippleNet, making them cheaper and faster.

Modulr offers its Payments as a Service platform's services to businesses located and operating in the U.K. and Europe. Among its customers are SWIFT, SEPA, Bacs CHAPS, etc. Besides, the company has direct a connection to the Bank of England, thus helping its customers to settle funds there.

While commenting on the new partnership, Ripple's Sendi Young, head of RippleNet in Europe, mentioned Modulr as having as strong U.K.-based payment infrastructure and a chance to expand RippleNet, covering more companies and clients with it.

Related
One Billion XRP Unlocked as Ripple Injects More Coins in Circulation

The finest year for Ripple so far

As reported by U.Today previously, 2021 proved to be the most successful year for Ripple so far, despite the lawsuit against the SEC and its consequences.

Last year, the fintech giant saw a rise by more than double of RippleNet-based transfers, and the payment volume run rate exceeded a whopping $10 billion.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image BTC, BNB, ADA, SOL and AVAX Price Analysis for February 1
02/01/2022 - 14:32
BTC, BNB, ADA, SOL and AVAX Price Analysis for February 1
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ethereum Mining Difficulty Hits Fresh Peak as ETH Price Continues to Rise
02/01/2022 - 14:25
Ethereum Mining Difficulty Hits Fresh Peak as ETH Price Continues to Rise
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Solana-Centric Passive Income Platform Flint Goes Live: Details
02/01/2022 - 14:00
Solana-Centric Passive Income Platform Flint Goes Live: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov