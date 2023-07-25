Ripple Lawsuit: SEC Might Be Hesitant to Go After Similar Cases, Law Veteran Says Why

Tue, 07/25/2023 - 13:10
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Question of what is next remains in hearts of crypto market participants
Ripple Lawsuit: SEC Might Be Hesitant to Go After Similar Cases, Law Veteran Says Why
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The court's July 13 decision that XRP is not a security marks a landmark ruling, not just for Ripple but for the entire crypto industry. This is because it sets the precedent for other crypto assets and securities regulation in the U.S. and was the first industry win over the SEC.

According to Ripple, the SEC's lawsuit against the company was unfounded and represents yet another effort to regulate crypto through intimidation and enforcement.

That said, the question of what is next remains in the hearts of crypto market participants given that since January, the SEC has brought 24 crypto-related enforcement cases, including lawsuits against the exchanges Binance, Coinbase, Kraken and Gemini.

Related
Ripple CEO Calls SEC 'Bully' as XRP Lawsuit Sets Landmark Precedent

There have been speculations on whether the SEC might go after Ethereum following its migration to proof of stake via the Merge upgrade last September.

This is because Gary Gensler, the chair of the SEC, had previously claimed that ether might qualify as a security after switching to proof of stake. Users of Ethereum are uncertain as to whether the SEC will take enforcement action.

This was a question posed to former SEC lawyer Marc Fagel by a Twitter user who asked if the SEC might go after the ETH foundation after the Ripple ruling. Fagel answered uncertainly that this depends on the evidence as well as the statute of limitations.

In his view, after the Ripple ruling, the SEC might be reluctant to pursue a comparable case. Fagel adds some doubt by saying that he does not have insights about the SEC's current enforcement strategy.

The judge's decision in the Ripple case delivered the SEC a setback because it found that the company did not break securities law when it offered XRP to retail investors, but it did when it came to institutional investors.

Related
XRP Community Fascinated by New Twitter 'X' Logo, Here's Why

Over the weekend, in new filings with Terraform Labs, the SEC hinted at appealing the Ripple ruling.

#Ripple News #XRP
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image 20 Trillion SHIB Reach Break-Even Point as Shiba Inu Kicks into Top Market Performers
07/25/2023 - 12:43
20 Trillion SHIB Reach Break-Even Point as Shiba Inu Kicks into Top Market Performers
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image New Indicator Shows Shiba Inu (SHIB) Popular Among New Investors
07/25/2023 - 12:12
New Indicator Shows Shiba Inu (SHIB) Popular Among New Investors
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cardano (ADA) Retains Bullish Momentum in This Key Metric
07/25/2023 - 11:54
Cardano (ADA) Retains Bullish Momentum in This Key Metric
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin