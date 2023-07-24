XRP Community Fascinated by New Twitter 'X' Logo, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Elon Musk's Twitter "X" rebrand is garnering reactions across the board. Over the weekend, Twitter owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled a new Twitter logo as part of a platform revamp, opting for a "minimalist art deco" X.

Musk asked his 149.2 million followers for logo suggestions, and it appears he has settled on the one he identified on Sunday through a flickering video pinned to the top of his Twitter feed.

Now it seems as though this choice has been settled, as indicated by Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino's Monday post. Twitter's CEO tweeted the new design and wrote, "X is here! Let's do this."

The new Twitter "X" logo has caught the XRP community's attention, especially since it resembles the XRP logo.

In response to Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino's message, XRP community member and Twitter influencer "XRPcryptowolf" drew interesting comparisons between the "X" logos of XRP and Twitter.

"XRPcryptowolf" posted the XRP logo on a black background and the Twitter "X" logo, which was posted by the Twitter CEO in a thread, highlighting the similarities.

Elon Musk has long been fixated on the "X" logo, which also serves as the name of the "everything app" he has promised to release, most likely through Twitter. He referred to Twitter shortly before purchasing it in October as "an accelerant to creating X, the everything app."

Recent days have seen a lot of discussion about the Ripple lawsuit verdict. As reported, owner of Twitter Elon Musk recently commented on it on an episode of The All-In Podcast, in which the hosts addressed Ripple's recent victory over the SEC, among other things.

Musk praised the podcast in a tweet that he shared on his page with the comment, "Good podcast."