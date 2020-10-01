Ripple Job Offer Hints the Company May Start Building Distributed Trading Platform

Ripple has posted vacancies for senior software engineer for On-Demand Liquidity and RippleNet, hinting that it may start creating a distributed trading platform soon

Blockchain heavyweight Ripple has published two vacancies, signifying that it intends to continue improving its RippleNet platform and even expand as a trading platform.

Ripple seeks a senior software engineer to build a trading platform

The blockchain decacorn has been hiring quite actively lately, revealing its intention to expand and improve current products.

One of the recent vacancies Ripple published is for a Senior Software Engineer, Liquidity. The job posting states that the engineer will be busy creating a distributed trading platform that provides seamless access to crypto markets in real time.

"WHAT YOU’LL DO: Build an enterprise grade, distributed trading platform that provides real-time access to crypto markets"

Image via boards.greenhouse.io

Apart from that, the senior software engineer will be building new solutions for complex software problems and dealing with algorithm modeling and implementation.

The engineer will also work with Ripple's customers and deal with product issues and information security.

The "liquidity" note on the job posting may stand for ODL, On-Demand Liquidity.

The vacancy specifies that an engineer is wanted in Iceland. An active XRP community member, "XRPcryptowolf," assumed that the exchange may offer certain Ripple products and liquidity services to Ripple's partners.

Senior Software Engineer, RippleNet

Another vacancy posted by the blockchain behemoth is for a Senior Software Engineer, but for RippleNet—the network that allows Ripple clients and partners to conduct real-time payments at low fees.

The tasks outlined for this vacancy say that the engineer will be working on distributed payment applications, which allow payments to be conducted within seconds, thus expanding the Internet of Value.

Notably, both vacancies require that engineers think more broadly than the technical aspects of their design solutions.

Those who fill these vacancies are required to live in San Francisco, California.