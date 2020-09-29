Ripple-Powered Nium Partners with Volopay to Boost Corporate Card Emittance

Ripple partner Nium joins efforts with Volopay fintech to increase scale of issuance of corporate bank cards for companies of all shapes and sizes

Global fintech company Nium, powered by Ripple, has started collaboration with Volopay, headquartered in Singapore, to boost issuance of corporate bank cards for businesses.

Nium partners with Volopay to create solution for business spending

Asian-based fintech giant Nium has teamed up with the Volopay platform from Singapore. These two companies will together create a new solution to ease business spending.

Volopay intends to utilize enterprise-grade API solutions provided by Nium to issue individual corporate cards for employees of companies. These cards will be tracked by software and a mobile app in real-time mode.

Nium will also make sure that these corporate cards issued by Volopay are accepted in any part of the globe.

Users will be able to get real-time data insights regarding the expenses paid for with the cards and cashback on FX transfers. The latter will enable them to save more than they would with regular bank cards.

Previously, Volopay also joined Nium's fintech collaborative program in Southeast Asia.

Nium and Aspire launch virtual cards integrated with Google Pay

As U.Today covered previously, Nium fintech partnered with Singapore-based company Aspire to help it issue virtual corporate cards that are compatible with Google Pay.

Those cards are meant to be powered by the Visa payment giant.

Payments with these cards via Google Pay can be done at any PoS terminal that accepts Visa.

Prior to that, Nium inked a partnership deal with Visa Direct to set up infrastructure to conduct real-time payments from the European Union to Indonesia.