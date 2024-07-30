Ripple CTO Issues Critical AI Tweet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

David Schwartz, the chief technology officer (CTO) at San Francisco-based blockchain behemoth Ripple Labs, has taken to his account on the popular X social media app to take another jab at how AI is being used by some online platforms intended for public use.

David Schwartz takes jab at AI on Quora

In particular, Schwartz published an X post about the popular question-and-answer platform, Quora. This is not the first time that the Ripple CTO has criticized this website and how AI is being used on it. Some commentators believe that this is not about AI here, but it could be the Ripple executive’s personal grudge about it.

Questions on this platform, as pointed out by Schwartz, are generated by the AI-powered Quora Prompt Generator. Here’s what the Ripple chief technology officer said about this mechanism this time: “This AI-generated @Quora slop even passed manual review.” The questions criticized by the Ripple CTO concerned the U.S. government and the recent events that have been developing around it.

Elon Musk promises to build "most powerful AI in the world" this year

In a recent interview with Dr. Jordan B. Peterson at Gigafactory Texas, founder of the xAI start-up Elon Musk spilled the beans about the upcoming updates to the AI chatbot launched by his company – Grok 2.0 and Grok 3.0.

By now, Musk mentioned that Grok 2.0 is done with its training, and now the team is testing it and searching for bugs, along with overall fine-tuning. The Grok 2.0 version is expected to match ChatGPT-4 or be really close to it. This Grok version is likely to emerge on the market in August.

Musk also revealed that the xAI team is now training the next iteration of the chatbot. Grok 3.0 is currently undergoing its training in the large data center built in the city of Memphis, Tennessee. This is being done in collaboration with the X app and Nvidia – the supplier of H100 processors. He believes that the company will be able to release the new Grok version in December this year after the fine-tuning is done.

Grok 3.0, he believes, should surpass the latest iteration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and thus become the most powerful AI in the world that will have been made by then.