    Elon Musk: Grok 3.0 Will Be Most Powerful AI in World Sooner Than You Think

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Elon Musk hinted that Grok 3.0 may be powerful enough to defeat ChatGPT-4, Here's when it will happen
    Tue, 23/07/2024 - 15:36
    Elon Musk: Grok 3.0 Will Be Most Powerful AI in World Sooner Than You Think
    Cover image via U.Today

    Contents
    During his recent interview with Dr. Jordan B. Peterson at Gigafactory Texas on Monday, tech mogul and innovator Elon Musk discussed a wide range of topics.

    One of them was Grok AI, built by his xAI start-up, and what surprises it may show to the world as early as the end of 2024. In particular, Elon Musk stated that Grok 2.0 will already be on par with its rival, ChatGPT-4, and hinted that the next iteration of his AI chatbot may beat OpenAI’s product completely.

    Grok 3.0 to be most powerful AI in world, per Musk

    Elon Musk revealed that Grok 2.0 has already finished training, which was done using approximately 15,000 H100 GPUs. Currently, the xAI team is busy fixing the bugs and fine tuning. They have been doing this for a month already.

    Elon Musk hopes that xAI will be able to roll out Grok 2.0 in August, and it will be on par or at least very close to OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4.

    Grok 3.0 is currently being trained in the data center located in Memphis, Tennessee, where xAI joined forces with the teams of the X platform and Nvidia – they are supporting the “Memphis Supercluster training cluster,” according to Musk’s tweet published on Monday. A total of 100,000 liquid-cooled H100s are used for training Grok 3.0.

    Musk added that this is “a significant advantage in training the world’s most powerful AI by every metric.”

    Musk tweeted yesterday and then confirmed during the above-mentioned interview that Grok 3.0 will hopefully be released in December - and it will likely be “the most powerful AI in the world by every metric.” Therefore, Musk hinted that it will surpass the latest iteration of ChatGPT.

    Musk raises $6 billion for Grok

    Approximately two months ago, xAI raised a whopping $6 billion in funding from major investors, among which were Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital and Saudi Arabian Prince Al Waleed bin Talal.

    Currently, Musk’s xAI is looking to expand its team and is hiring new skilled and talented stuff to work on Grok 3.0 and the versions of it that will follow. Grok was released last year and was rolled out on the X app for Premium users.

    #Elon Musk #Grok #ChatGPT
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
