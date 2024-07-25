    'I'm Very Excited': Ripple CTO Reacts to New XRP Bot

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ripple's CTO is thrilled by Hummingbot's new XRP Ledger integration, promising game-changing boost for crypto trading
    Thu, 25/07/2024 - 9:34
    
    Hummingbot has rolled out its latest update, version 2.0, which introduces a new connector to the XRP Ledger (XRPL). This update enhances the platform's capabilities by integrating with a well-established blockchain known for its speed and low transaction fees.

    The release has generated excitement in the crypto community, with Ripple's Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz expressing enthusiasm about the new integration. The addition of the XRP Ledger connector is seen as a strategic move that strengthens Hummingbot's position as a leader in open-source exchange API connectors.

    
    Hummingbot has been a big help in automating crypto trading and market-making. Over the past year, its users have generated around $30 billion in trading volume across more than 200 exchanges. With the new XRP Ledger connector, Hummingbot is still offering valuable tools for traders looking to optimize their performance on the crypto market.

    What is it about?

    The new XRPL connector lets Hummingbot users make their trading strategies better by using the Ledger’s efficient infrastructure.

    This update makes crypto trading more seamless and effective, which fits with Hummingbot’s goal of providing powerful tools for both centralized and decentralized exchanges.

    As well as the XRP Ledger connector, Hummingbot 2.0 has a new ashboard. This easy-to-use interface lets users create, backtest and deploy trading bots, making it simpler to set up and manage trading strategies, improving the overall user experience.

