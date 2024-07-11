Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Issues Critical AI Message to XRP Community

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Ripple's high-ranking executive has sent message to XRP army, criticizing AI
    Thu, 11/07/2024 - 12:06
    Ripple CTO Issues Critical AI Message to XRP Community
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    David Schwartz, the chief technology officer (CTO) at Ripple and one of the founders of XRP Ledger, has slammed the way the popular website Quora uses AI and basically criticized AI-generated content in general.

    Advertisement

    This is not the first time Schwartz has taken a jab at this web platform in connection to its AI transition.

    Related
    Michael Saylor Issues “Bitcoin Power” Statement Amid BTC Price Uncertainty
    Thu, 07/11/2024 - 09:03
    Michael Saylor Issues “Bitcoin Power” Statement Amid BTC Price Uncertainty
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    XRP on Verge of Crazy Price Pump, If John Bollinger's Bands Are Right
    Bitcoin (BTC) 400% Surge Ahead? History Says Yes
    XRP Faces Issues Before $0.5, Shiba Inu (SHIB) $0.00002 Reversal Arc Begins, Solana (SOL) Might Face Mini-Death Cross
    Will Ethereum ETFs Flop? Opinions Are Mixed

    Ripple CTO's Quora AI message

    David Schwartz continues to criticize the quality of the content published by AI algorithms on the aforementioned website. Quora is a popular online platform for questions and answers, with a high number of daily visitors.

    “High-quality AI generated questions, as usual. Keep up the good work, @Quora,” tweeted the Ripple executive today. This was his comment to the question, “What happens to the taxes you paid if you lose your job?” and several others. All these questions were created with the Quora Prompt Generator.

    Three weeks ago, the Ripple CTO published a similar X post, in which he stated: “Quora is absolutely littered with official AI-generated slop.” Back then, he also shared some screenshots with the AI-generated questions from that site.

    There are two other prominent figures that have recently been criticizing AI and OpenAI’s flagship product, ChatGPT, in particular – the author of “The Black Swan,” Nassim Nickolas Taleb, and the renowned U.S. whistleblower, former NSA employee Edward Snowden.

    #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Justin Sun Buys $5 Million in Ethereum (ETH), Price Rally Coming?
    Jul 11, 2024 - 12:00
    Justin Sun Buys $5 Million in Ethereum (ETH), Price Rally Coming?
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image XRP to Hit $0.5 Amid 80% Volume Surge? Crucial Price Move
    Jul 11, 2024 - 12:00
    XRP to Hit $0.5 Amid 80% Volume Surge? Crucial Price Move
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Shiba Inu Insider's Crucial Tweet Sparks SHIB Community Buzz
    Jul 11, 2024 - 12:00
    Shiba Inu Insider's Crucial Tweet Sparks SHIB Community Buzz
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    $PONZIO Achieves Unprecedented Success in Memecoin Space with its Innovative Debase Mechanics
    iGaming Platform BC.GAME Signs $40 Million Deal to Become Principal Partner of Leicester City
    Dora Announces Progression Into A Unified Multichain and MultiVM Explorer
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO Issues Critical AI Message to XRP Community
    Justin Sun Buys $5 Million in Ethereum (ETH), Price Rally Coming?
    XRP to Hit $0.5 Amid 80% Volume Surge? Crucial Price Move
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD