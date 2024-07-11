Ripple CTO Issues Critical AI Message to XRP Community

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

David Schwartz, the chief technology officer (CTO) at Ripple and one of the founders of XRP Ledger, has slammed the way the popular website Quora uses AI and basically criticized AI-generated content in general.

This is not the first time Schwartz has taken a jab at this web platform in connection to its AI transition.

Ripple CTO's Quora AI message

David Schwartz continues to criticize the quality of the content published by AI algorithms on the aforementioned website. Quora is a popular online platform for questions and answers, with a high number of daily visitors.

“High-quality AI generated questions, as usual. Keep up the good work, @Quora,” tweeted the Ripple executive today. This was his comment to the question, “What happens to the taxes you paid if you lose your job?” and several others. All these questions were created with the Quora Prompt Generator.

Three weeks ago, the Ripple CTO published a similar X post, in which he stated: “Quora is absolutely littered with official AI-generated slop.” Back then, he also shared some screenshots with the AI-generated questions from that site.

There are two other prominent figures that have recently been criticizing AI and OpenAI’s flagship product, ChatGPT, in particular – the author of “The Black Swan,” Nassim Nickolas Taleb, and the renowned U.S. whistleblower, former NSA employee Edward Snowden.