Ripple CTO 'Congratulates' Elon Musk on Beating SEC, Pro-Ripple Lawyer Shares Plans If Ripple Wins, BONE Records New Listing: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Let’s see what the beginning of a new month brought in terms of crypto news with U.Today’s top four news stories over the past weekend.

Ripple CTO "congratulates" Elon Musk on beating SEC by "taking XRP private at $420"

According to a recent article by The Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk has been found not guilty of violating the federal law on securities. Back in 2018, the centibillionaire tweeted that he was taking Tesla private at $420, and funding was secured that prompted the SEC to press charges against him. To celebrate the victory, Musk took to Twitter to say, "thank goodness, the wisdom of the people has prevailed!" while also expressing gratitude to the jury that defended him. Among the many comments congratulating the Tesla boss under the aforementioned post is one that stands out: a joke tweet by Ripple CTO David Schwartz, saying, "I'm taking XRP private at $420. Funding secured."

Pro-Ripple lawyer shares plans if Ripple triumphs in XRP-SEC lawsuit

While the crypto community and XRP supporters in particular are eagerly awaiting the judge's ruling in the Ripple-SEC lawsuit, some of them are making plans on what they will do if the fintech giant wins. Thus, a Twitter user has tweeted that he would love to see pro-Ripple lawyer Jeremy Hogan doing a "happy dance" in case Ripple secures victory. Hogan responded to the unusual request by saying, "That, can be arranged." The lawyer's reply excited XRP enthusiasts, with one of them commenting on the post that they would all join in the victory dance.

Shiba Inu's BONE records new listing, Shibarium builders give official update

According to a Twitter announcement by XT.com, a major cryptocurrency exchange headquartered in Hong Kong, it has listed Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) alongside four other altcoins. This is the second listing the meme token could pride itself on last week. Two days prior, BONE was added to Bidget, a leading cryptocurrency derivatives exchange based in Singapore. Previously , U.Today reported that the SHIB community created a petition urging Binance to list BONE. Meanwhile, Shibarium builder Unification has shared progress on the Layer 2 solution. It says much of the work since the start of 2023 has been focused on OoO and preparing it for use on Shibarium.

Ads Ads

When Shiba Inu (SHIB) moves, other top meme coins start moving: David Gokhshtein