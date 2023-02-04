Shiba Inu's BONE Records New Listing, Shibarium Builders Give Official Update

BONE up 22% and continues to record new exchange listings as Shibarium nears

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is recording its second major exchange listing in less than two days, owing to the upcoming Layer 2 Shibarium optimism.

This time, XT.com, an exchange registered in Seychelles and headquartered in Hong Kong, has announced BONE's listing. Bone ShibaSwap was listed alongside four other altcoins. While deposits and trading were enabled Feb. 3, BONE withdrawals will be enabled Feb. 4 at 7 a.m. UTC.

XT.com claims to be the world's first social-infused cryptocurrency exchange and supports over 500 cryptocurrencies and 800 trading pairs.

During the week, BONE made its debut on a major derivatives exchange. Bitget, a leading cryptocurrency derivatives exchange based in Singapore, announced BONE's listing Feb. 2.

Ads Ads

The crypto derivatives trading platform announced a campaign period between Feb. 2 and 12, allowing users who deposit BONE to enjoy 5% cashback with up to $2,000 worth of BONE as a reward. It also announced rewards for referrals as well as for those who accumulate a trading volume of BONE/USDT worth $100.

As reported earlier, the Shiba Inu community is urging top crypto exchange Binance to list BONE with a change.org petition created to this effect.

Shibarium builders give official update

Shibarium builder, Unification, has shared progress on the Layer 2 solution. It says much of the work since the start of 2023 has been focused on OoO and preparing it for use on Shibarium.

OoO, und, & UNoDE: The Past, Present & Bright Future of Unification's Developer Update https://t.co/3xeBx2MkOJ — Unification $FUND / $xFUND / $wFUND (@UnificationUND) February 3, 2023

It further added, "Given the scope, it's foolish to rush, but work is progressing well, and although the public beta network is yet to be deployed, that day is rapidly moving ever closer."

According to the Unification team, go-ooo, the application that listens for OoO data requests sent to the Router smart contract, fetches data, and sends it back to the requesting contract, has been the focus of development in recent weeks.