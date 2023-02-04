Shiba Inu's BONE Records New Listing, Shibarium Builders Give Official Update

Sat, 02/04/2023 - 10:38
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
BONE up 22% and continues to record new exchange listings as Shibarium nears
Shiba Inu's BONE Records New Listing, Shibarium Builders Give Official Update
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is recording its second major exchange listing in less than two days, owing to the upcoming Layer 2 Shibarium optimism.

This time, XT.com, an exchange registered in Seychelles and headquartered in Hong Kong, has announced BONE's listing. Bone ShibaSwap was listed alongside four other altcoins. While deposits and trading were enabled Feb. 3, BONE withdrawals will be enabled Feb. 4 at 7 a.m. UTC.

XT.com claims to be the world's first social-infused cryptocurrency exchange and supports over 500 cryptocurrencies and 800 trading pairs.

During the week, BONE made its debut on a major derivatives exchange. Bitget, a leading cryptocurrency derivatives exchange based in Singapore, announced BONE's listing Feb. 2.

The crypto derivatives trading platform announced a campaign period between Feb. 2 and 12, allowing users who deposit BONE to enjoy 5% cashback with up to $2,000 worth of BONE as a reward. It also announced rewards for referrals as well as for those who accumulate a trading volume of BONE/USDT worth $100.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Signing Petition That Asks Binance to List BONE

As reported earlier, the Shiba Inu community is urging top crypto exchange Binance to list BONE with a change.org petition created to this effect.

Shibarium builders give official update

Shibarium builder, Unification, has shared progress on the Layer 2 solution. It says much of the work since the start of 2023 has been focused on OoO and preparing it for use on Shibarium.

It further added, "Given the scope, it's foolish to rush, but work is progressing well, and although the public beta network is yet to be deployed, that day is rapidly moving ever closer."

According to the Unification team, go-ooo, the application that listens for OoO data requests sent to the Router smart contract, fetches data, and sends it back to the requesting contract, has been the focus of development in recent weeks.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #BONE
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image When Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moves, Other Top Meme Coins Start Moving: David Gokhshtein
02/04/2023 - 12:11
When Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moves, Other Top Meme Coins Start Moving: David Gokhshtein
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Optimism (OP) Finally Flips Solana (SOL), but There's Caveat
02/04/2023 - 11:59
Optimism (OP) Finally Flips Solana (SOL), but There's Caveat
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ripple CTO "Congratulates" Elon Musk on Beating SEC by "Taking XRP Private at $420"
02/04/2023 - 10:54
Ripple CTO "Congratulates" Elon Musk on Beating SEC by "Taking XRP Private at $420"
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

When Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moves, Other Top Meme Coins Start Moving: David Gokhshtein
When Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moves, Other Top Meme Coins Start Moving: David Gokhshtein
Optimism (OP) Finally Flips Solana (SOL), but There's Caveat
Optimism (OP) Finally Flips Solana (SOL), but There's Caveat
Ripple CTO "Congratulates" Elon Musk on Beating SEC by "Taking XRP Private at $420"
Ripple CTO "Congratulates" Elon Musk on Beating SEC by "Taking XRP Private at $420"
Shiba Inu's BONE Records New Listing, Shibarium Builders Give Official Update
Shiba Inu's BONE Records New Listing, Shibarium Builders Give Official Update
13,370 BTC Bought by This New Bitcoin Whale in One Biggest Monthly Transfer: Details
13,370 BTC Bought by This New Bitcoin Whale in One Biggest Monthly Transfer: Details
Why Is Polygon (MATIC) Outpacing Ethereum in NFT Sales?
Why Is Polygon (MATIC) Outpacing Ethereum in NFT Sales?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Innovates with Addition of Privacy Feature
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Innovates with Addition of Privacy Feature
FBI Seizes NFTs from Crypto Scammer
FBI Seizes NFTs from Crypto Scammer
XRP, Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Ownership on Decline in U.S.
XRP, Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Ownership on Decline in U.S.
DOGE Price Analysis for February 3
DOGE Price Analysis for February 3
Show all