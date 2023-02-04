Ripple CTO "Congratulates" Elon Musk on Beating SEC by "Taking XRP Private at $420"

David Schwartz says hello to Elon Musk using his famous "420 Tesla" tweet after billionaire wins against SEC

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Chief technology officer of Ripple Labs giant, who has been quite active on Twitter not only on crypto topics recently, has posted a tweet in which he seems to be congratulating Elon Musk.

The tech mogul has been found not guilty by the jury in the case set by the SEC against Musk in 2018 after his "420" Tesla tweet.

But instead of Tesla, Ripple CTO's tweet is focused on XRP. This tweet is a joke, Schwartz warns just in case.

"I'm taking XRP private at $420. Funding secured"

As reported by WSJ, the jury found tech magnate Elon Musk not guilty in charges of violating the federal law on securities. The SEC pressed those against the billionaire in 2018 after he posted a tweet saying that he was taking Tesla private at $420 and funding was secured.

Musk took to his recently purchased Twitter to thank the jury that defended him, saying "thank goodness, the wisdom of the people has prevailed!"

Ads Ads

Thank goodness, the wisdom of the people has prevailed!



I am deeply appreciative of the jury's unanimous finding of innocence in the Tesla 420 take-private case. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2023

Many who follow the Tesla boss on Twitter sent their congratulations in the comments to the aforementioned tweet.

David Schwartz from Ripple congratulated Musk in his own ironic manner, tweeting "I'm taking XRP private at $420. Funding secured."

I'm taking XRP private at $420. Funding secured.



ᵀʰⁱˢ ⁱˢ ᵃ ʲᵒᵏᵉ — David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) February 4, 2023

Ripple's "fellow SEC victim" wins

It is worth noting that both Ripple and Elon Musk have become targets of the U.S. securities regulator.

The agency initiated a lawsuit against the San Francisco-based fintech firm in December 2020, accusing it, as well as its co-founder and CEO, of making billions of USD on selling XRP as an unregistered security to institutional investors.

Now, Elon Musk has been found not guilty in the SEC case and the crypto community looks forward to Ripple beating the securities regulator in court this year too.