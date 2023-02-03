Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Signing Petition That Asks Binance to List BONE

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) community is rallying behind the Bone token, with a petition asking Binance to list the governance token for trading

The Shiba Inu community, also known as the #ShibArmy, is calling on Binance to list the BONE token, a governance token of the ShibaSwap ecosystem.

A petition has been created on Change.org in order to encourage members of the community to voice their support for the listing.

As explained in the petition, BONE is designed to allow the #ShibArmy to vote on upcoming proposals. The more BONE a user holds, the more weight their vote carries in these future endeavors. BONE has a total circulating supply of 250 million tokens.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) started with a total supply of a quadrillion tokens. Its founder, Ryoshi, locked 50% in Uniswap and donated the other half to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin for safekeeping. Buterin utilized SHIB in the largest crypto donation in history, and then burned 40% of its total supply to a dead wallet, ensuring its long-term stability.

SHIB, LEASH, and BONE are the main tokens of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. ShibaSwap, a next-generation DeFi platform, offers users the ability to provide liquidity, stake, and swap tokens to gain returns through its passive income reward system.

The platform also gives members of the ShibArmy access to upcoming NFTs and portfolio tracking tools to make navigating the crypto world more intuitive.

The petition calls on Binance to be the first traditional brokerage to support the listing of BONE and the ShibaSwap ecosystem.

The #ShibArmy hopes to replicate the success of their previous petition for the listing of SHIB on Robinhood, which received hundreds of thousands of votes.

At press time, the most recent Binance listing petition received has less than 1,000 votes. The Shiba Inu community awaits Binance's response to their request to list BONE.