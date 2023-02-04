When Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moves, Other Top Meme Coins Start Moving: David Gokhshtein

Sat, 02/04/2023 - 12:11
Yuri Molchan
Shiba Inu price soars 14% overnight, this crypto influencer confirms his support for meme coin
When Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moves, Other Top Meme Coins Start Moving: David Gokhshtein
Over the past 24 hours, the Shiba Inu dog-themed cryptocurrency surpassed the $0.000014 level, going up by more than 14%.

David Gokhshtein believes that once SHIB starts moving, the other top meme coins will start growing as well. The other top meme coins that are close to SHIB in popularity are Floki Inu (FLOKI) and Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge). Thus, in a series of recent tweets, he has confirmed his support for the second-biggest canine crypto.

"SHIB put up better numbers than BTC"

Founder of Gokhshtein and former congressional candidate David Gokhshtein, who later became a crypto enthusiast, has extended support for Shiba Inu in a series of recent tweets. As SHIB started growing earlier today, he tweeted that SHIB's growth drives rise in prices of all the other largest canine coins.

Besides, he reminded his army of followers that Shiba Inu has posted higher growth since the start of the month than Bitcoin. Shiba Inu's price has increased by roughly 35% in February. Bitcoin's growth was 5.43%. Stop trolling SHIB, he added.

Ripple CTO "Congratulates" Elon Musk on Beating SEC by "Taking XRP Private at $420"

SHIB about to break out of "bullish pennant"

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez shared a tweet in which he assumed that Shiba Inu meme token's price could soon put up major growth.

Now, he tweeted, it could be breaking out of the "Bullish Pennant" pattern to higher levels.

If the coin keeps trading above $0.000011, it could extend its growth toward $0.000017. Currently, Shiba Inu has surged above the $0.000014 level.

A "Bullish Pennant" formation suggests that the current bullish movement may continue.

