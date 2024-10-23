Ripple CTO Addresses XRP Price Speculation, Samson Mow Explains How Government Can 'Confiscate' Your BTC, SHIB May Form Golden Cross in 10 Days: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

David Schwartz, Ripple's chief technology officer, has addressed speculation surrounding the future price of XRP in a recent interaction on the X platform. Responding to an X user asking whether XRP’s true value might be realized within a year or two, or by 2027, 2028 or 2030, Schwartz wrote that he knows "no method to predict the future prices of cryptocurrencies." The question arose following the regulator's decision not to appeal XRP's nonsecurity status, which brought some regulatory clarity. However, Schwarz's response suggests that, despite this win for Ripple, predicting when or if XRP will experience the anticipated price surge remains uncertain. At the moment of writing, XRP is changing hands at $0.52, down 1.48% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

In a recent X post, JAN3 CEO Samson Mow has commented on an interview with MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor, who stated that he does not believe the U.S. government can confiscate Bitcoin. Saylor criticized those in the Bitcoin community who choose to hold their private keys instead of trusting custodians, comparing their concerns to the 1933 Executive Order 6102, which restricted private gold ownership. According to Saylor, back then, people willingly handed in their gold, and that fears about Bitcoin confiscation are unfounded, calling those who worry about it "paranoid crypto anarchists." In response , Mow wrote that while the government might not need to physically confiscate Bitcoin, it could instead lock custodial BTC into approved custodians forever, which would result in diminishing of Bitcoin's value and utility. He pointed out that the government has a strong interest in attacking Bitcoin, as its limited supply reduces the value of what it prints, requiring it to print more and at a faster pace.

