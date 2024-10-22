Here's How Government Can "Confiscate" Your Bitcoin: Samson Mow

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Samson Mow, CEO at JAN3, has addressed the recent interview of MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor, in which the latter said he did not believe that BTC can be confiscated by the US government.

Saylor also spoke unfavorably of OG Bitcoiners and all those who prefer to hold their private keys to Bitcoin wallets for fear that BTC stored with private custodians may be confiscated one day similarly to gold in the 1930s.

Gold confiscated in 1933 "voluntarily"

Mow referred to the executive order 6102 issued by US president Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933 in order to limit private ownership of gold in the country. Back then, the dollar was still on the gold standard. US citizens were offered to turn in their gold voluntarily threatened with a $10,000 fine or ten years in prison (or both) otherwise.

People started bringing in their gold and received $20.37 per ounce in return. This was a move to help the Federal Reserve issue more dollars during the Great Depression since it got more gold to back them with. However, the official reason was to prevent private gold hoarding.

In a recent interview, Michael Saylor refuted the narrative that gold was confiscated, saying that people turned it in on their own free will, stating that when the gold was collected Roosevelt devalued gold in terms of USD, making one ounce go per $35 rather than $20.37 as it had been before.

Paranoid crypto anarchists shall inherit the Earth. — Samson Mow (@Excellion) October 21, 2024

Saylor stated that fears of many OG Bitcoiners about US government confiscating BTC in the future from public custodians are groundless, since back in 1933 the US was on the gold standard and now it is not on the Bitcoin standard. He called these Bitcoiners “paranoid crypto anarchists”, who defy governments and taxes.

Executive Order 6102 for Bitcoin: Samson Mow

Meanwhile, Samson Mow responded that the history may still repeat itself and the government does not necessarily have to confiscate Bitcoin physically. It can just “lock custodial BTC into approved custodians forever,” he said, “and call it ‘institutional Bitcoin’”.

“And then it can drive the price of that Bitcoin lower by decreasing its utility,” Mow added. While the US is not technically backed by Bitcoin, he said, the government still has an incentive “to degrade and attack Bitcoin” because they can print dollars forever and BTC with its limited supply goes against this.