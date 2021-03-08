Ripple CEO Reveals What Will Happen if SEC Wins Lawsuit

News
Mon, 03/08/2021 - 18:59
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse says his new cryptocurrency company would be based outside the U.S.
Ripple CEO Reveals What Will Happen if SEC Wins Lawsuit
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a part of his Axios interview that wasn’t aired by HBO on March 7, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse mentioned that his company may move out of the U.S. if it loses its much-talked-about legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This comes after Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen said that the company would keep its headquarters in San Francisco last week.    

With that being said, Garlinghouse appears to be confident that Ripple will be able to secure a victory over the regulatory watchdog.

As reported by U.Today, the executive also claimed that XRP would continue trading even if Ripple were to abandon it to underscore why the token is not a security.

Related
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Breaks His Silence on Company's Plan to Move Abroad

Garlinghouse won’t launch a new crypto company in the U.S. 

In addition, Garlinghouse, a former senior vice president of Yahoo!, says that he wouldn’t want to base his new cryptocurrency company in the U.S if he were to launch one. 

He has reiterated that the “lack of leadership” in the blockchain industry is bad for the country:   

The nature of the U.S.' participation in the internet as we know it today has been a source of massive profits. It's been a source of geopolitical strength. And so our I think our lack of leadership around a next-generation technology like blockchain is not good for the United States.

Reuters
Image by thomsonreuters.com
#Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Cardano (ADA) Takes Bearish Turn Despite Achieving Major Milestone with Mary Hard Fork
News
03/02/2021 - 06:05

Cardano (ADA) Takes Bearish Turn Despite Achieving Major Milestone with Mary Hard Fork
Alex Dovbnya
article image Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Suggests Bitcoin's Market Cap Could Reach $20 Trillion
News
03/03/2021 - 06:25

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Suggests Bitcoin's Market Cap Could Reach $20 Trillion
Alex Dovbnya
article image Here’s How Much LTC, BCH and ETC Grayscale Added to Its AUM On March 3
News
03/04/2021 - 08:53

Here’s How Much LTC, BCH and ETC Grayscale Added to Its AUM On March 3
Yuri Molchan