Ripple CEO Reveals What Will Happen if SEC Wins Lawsuit

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse says his new cryptocurrency company would be based outside the U.S.

In a part of his Axios interview that wasn’t aired by HBO on March 7, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse mentioned that his company may move out of the U.S. if it loses its much-talked-about legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This comes after Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen said that the company would keep its headquarters in San Francisco last week.



With that being said, Garlinghouse appears to be confident that Ripple will be able to secure a victory over the regulatory watchdog.



As reported by U.Today, the executive also claimed that XRP would continue trading even if Ripple were to abandon it to underscore why the token is not a security.

Garlinghouse won’t launch a new crypto company in the U.S.

In addition, Garlinghouse, a former senior vice president of Yahoo!, says that he wouldn’t want to base his new cryptocurrency company in the U.S if he were to launch one.

He has reiterated that the “lack of leadership” in the blockchain industry is bad for the country:

The nature of the U.S.' participation in the internet as we know it today has been a source of massive profits. It's been a source of geopolitical strength. And so our I think our lack of leadership around a next-generation technology like blockchain is not good for the United States.

Image by thomsonreuters.com