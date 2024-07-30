    Ripple Betting Big on Brazil

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ripple is set to advance fintech innovation in Brazil
    Tue, 30/07/2024 - 20:42
    Ripple Betting Big on Brazil
    Cover image via 123rf.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    San Francisco-based blockchain company Ripple recently announced a new tie-up with Fenasbac in order to promote fintech opportunities in Brazil with the help of the Next accelerator program. 

    Advertisement

    Notably, Ripple picked Brazil as its first company for targeted investment. The company has pointed to the country's crypto-friendly regulatory environment as well as a strong community of developers as the main reason behind such a decision. 

    Next is the largest startup acceleration program in the financial sector in Brazil. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Betting Big on Brazil
    XRP Decouples From Bitcoin in Epic Price Reversal: Details
    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Skyrockets 140% in Volume Amid XRP Mania
    Solana (SOL) Not Security: SEC Has Major Change of Heart

    Some of the startups that are sponsored by Next include AmFi, LoopiPay, and Liber.  

    Related
    Ripple Donates $100K to Victims of Brazil Floods, PayPal's Stablecoin Goes Live on Solana, Mastercard Issues New Crypto Announcement: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Thu, 05/30/2024 - 16:05
    Ripple Donates $100K to Victims of Brazil Floods, PayPal's Stablecoin Goes Live on Solana, Mastercard Issues New Crypto Announcement: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina

    Ripple has already identified two fintech startups that it is going to support. Naturally, the company targets those companies that are seeking to utilize the XRP Ledger. 

    Ripple has long had a strong presence in Brazil. As reported by U.Today, it set up a separate branch in the country that served as a springboard for its expansion in Latin America in 2019.

    In 2022, the company also announced the launch of a new On-Demand Liquidity corridor, which was introduced in partnership with Travalex.    

    In April, Ripple president Monica Long spoke about how crypto has affected the financial landscape in Latin America.   

    Back in May, Ripple also announced a $100,000 donation to the victims of the Brazil floods. 

    A new regulatory framework 

    In May, Brazil's central bank announced that it would be able to introduce a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets later in 2024. 

    The central bank was granted authority over crypto regulation back in 2022.  Its public consultation on cryptocurrency regulation wrapped up in January.   

    #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Ripple's Top Lawyer Names Main Problem with SEC's Recent U-Turn
    Jul 30, 2024 - 20:44
    Ripple's Top Lawyer Names Main Problem with SEC's Recent U-Turn
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image BlackRock Issues Major Crypto Warning, Shibarium Hits Long-Awaited Milestone, Cardano Skyrockets 300% in Funds Inflows: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Jul 30, 2024 - 20:44
    BlackRock Issues Major Crypto Warning, Shibarium Hits Long-Awaited Milestone, Cardano Skyrockets 300% in Funds Inflows: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image Ripple CEO Slams SEC's Hypocrisy Amid U-turn in Binance Case
    Jul 30, 2024 - 20:44
    Ripple CEO Slams SEC's Hypocrisy Amid U-turn in Binance Case
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blinks, AI, Ignition: Bybit's Star-Studded Livestream to Set Web3 on Fire
    18th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation & Excellence Awards - West Africa 2024
    Everreach Labs Unveils Official Trailer for New Co-op PvE Shooter REVENGE
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Betting Big on Brazil
    Ripple's Top Lawyer Names Main Problem with SEC's Recent U-Turn
    BlackRock Issues Major Crypto Warning, Shibarium Hits Long-Awaited Milestone, Cardano Skyrockets 300% in Funds Inflows: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD