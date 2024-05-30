Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Donates $100K to Victims of Brazil Floods, PayPal's Stablecoin Goes Live on Solana, Mastercard Issues New Crypto Announcement: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    U.Today's daily news digest keeps you informed of the most important updates in the crypto industry
    Thu, 30/05/2024 - 16:05
    Ripple Donates $100K to Victims of Brazil Floods, PayPal's Stablecoin Goes Live on Solana, Mastercard Issues New Crypto Announcement: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Take a look at the most important crypto events with U.Today's top three news stories.

    Ripple donates $100K to victims of Brazil floods

    In a recent post on its official X handle, Ripple announced that it committed $100,000 to help ongoing relief efforts following catastrophic floods in Brazil. The first donations were made in the XRP token to fundraisers started by Bitso, a global crypto exchange founded in Mexico, and fintech platform BRLA. Ripple also added that it will be matching its employees' donations 2:1. The Rio Grande do Sul floods are considered to be the worst to strike Brazil in more than 80 years, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power or clean water. The largest South American country might take years to recover. This is not the first time Ripple has been spotted doing charity; in 2008, the company partnered with Madonna to help orphans in Malawi. In 2019, Ripple teamed up with Tipping Point in order to provide support for low-income households. 

    Related
    Wed, 05/29/2024 - 10:46
    Ripple CTO to Reveal Ripple's Crucial Upcoming Product at Consensus2024
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Mt. Gox Could Benefit Ethereum Upon Spot ETF Launch, Insider Claims, Here's How
    Mt. Gox Could Benefit Ethereum Upon Spot ETF Launch, Insider Claims, Here's How
    Here's When Bitcoin (BTC) Will Explode
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Climbs to 9th Spot by Market Cap
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surprises Everyone, Ethereum (ETH) Stumbles, When Will XRP Finally Do It?

    PayPal's stablecoin launches on Solana

    As announced by PayPal yesterday, its stablecoin, PYUSD, has gone live on the Solana blockchain. According to Jose Fernandez da Ponte, senior vice president and general manager of blockchain, crypto and digital currencies at PayPal, making PYUSD available on Solana furthers the company's mission of "enabling a digital currency with a stable value designed for commerce and payments." The payments giant named three reasons why it chose Solana to expand its stablecoin: first, cost-effectiveness, second, high throughput and speed of settlement, and third, Solana's ability to enable some unique features that will solidify the stablecoin's position by improving its utility. The announcement about PYUSD becoming available on Solana occurs nine months after the initial launch of the stablecoin. PayPal's project has already become a subject of regulatory investigation, with the SEC targeting the company with subpoena. 

    Related
    Thu, 05/23/2024 - 05:51
    Brian Kelly Predicts Solana Could Be Next Crypto ETF
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Mastercard issues new crypto announcement: Key details revealed

    According to the official press release by Mastercard, it has launched its Mastercard Crypto Credential with first P2P pilot transactions. From now on, instead of using long and complex blockchain addresses, crypto exchange users will be able to utilize their Mastercard Crypto Credential aliases to send and receive digital assets. The live transaction capabilities are now available on the Bit2Me, Lirium and Mercado Bitcoin exchanges, making blockchain transactions between Latin American and European corridors easier. This achievement marks the first real-world-application of the Mastercard Crypto Credential vision, which was unveiled at Consensus 2023. Moreover, it represents the potential to further expand and support the domestic and cross-border remittance market.

    #Ripple News #PayPal #Solana #Mastercard
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    related image Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for May 30
    May 30, 2024 - 16:00
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for May 30
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image PEPE Becomes Most Profitable Meme Coin, But What About Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
    May 30, 2024 - 16:00
    PEPE Becomes Most Profitable Meme Coin, But What About Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Binance Expands Offerings With NEAR, NOT Pairs
    May 30, 2024 - 16:00
    Binance Expands Offerings With NEAR, NOT Pairs
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Sui and Atoma Bring the Power of AI to dApp Builders
    Bitsgap Adds ByBit Futures to Its Trading Terminal
    The Great Equalizer: KHABY Simplifies Crypto
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Donates $100K to Victims of Brazil Floods, PayPal's Stablecoin Goes Live on Solana, Mastercard Issues New Crypto Announcement: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for May 30
    PEPE Becomes Most Profitable Meme Coin, But What About Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD