Ripple and Binance Giants Transfer Total of 116 Mln XRP, ODL Platform in Japan Involved

Thu, 10/22/2020 - 09:50
Yuri Molchan
Major XRP tracking bot has spread the word that two crypto behemoths—Ripple and Binance—have kicked over a total of 116 mln XRP in the past 19 hours
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Over the past several hours, Ripple DLT company and crypto trading monster Binance have wired a gargantuan amount of XRP, 91 mln, as noted by the XRPL Monitor service that tracks down XRP operations.

Meanwhile, Ripple's ODL corridor in Japan shifted 25 mln XRP.

All the reported transfers total 116 mln XRP, the equivalent of $29,982,091.

Ripple wires 46 mln XRP

Several transactions bearing substantial amounts of XRP were spotted by the XRPL Monitor bot that watches blockchain transactions of the fourth biggest currency XRP.

Thus, Ripple conducted four transactions, carrying 12.5 mln, 13.5 mln and two wires that pushed 10 mln each.

Ten million XRP was sent to Ripple's ODL corridor in the European Union, Bitstamp, headquartered in Luxembourg.

XRP transfers between Ripple's internal crypto wallets can mean that the company is allocating funds for investments, charity or operational expenses.

Part of the XRP transferred this time was spent to support the liquidity volume of Bitstamp.

Binance and Japanese ODL corridor shift 70 mln XRP

The tracking bot has also shared data that the trading heavyweight Binance sent 25 mln XRP internally.

Previously, U.Today covered an XRP exchange between Binance and Ripple. The tech giant wired millions of XRP to Binance to support the coin's liquidity, and Binance returned "redundant" XRP to the blockchain giant.

The alleged Japanese ODL corridorBitbank exchangehas also pushed 25 mln XRP from one of its addresses to another.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

