    'Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Says ‘No Soft Landing’ for Economy, Crypto Army Reacts

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoin proponent Kiyosaki hints there is still hope for depressed US economy
    Fri, 26/04/2024 - 8:09
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Contents
    Entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki, a prominent Bitcoin investor and the author of the classic book on finance management “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has taken to the X platform to share his take on the current state of the U.S. economy.

    While things are not looking too good, there still may be hope, he hinted.

    The cryptocurrency community rushed to respond to Kiyosaki’s tweet.

    US economy in depression, but there's a catch: Kiyosaki

    Renowned financial expert Kiyosaki has tweeted that he believes the U.S. economy is currently in a state of depression. He then provided a definition of a depression - “an economy in subpar growth.”

    This means that the U.S. economy might just be continuing to grow, he said, although below its true potential. Kiyosaki reminded his readers on X/Twitter that in the last quarter of last year, the economy grew by 3.4%. In the first quarter of this year, it has grown by less than half of that – 1.6%.

    There is not going to be a soft landing for the U.S. economy, Kiyosaki believes, but he seems to remain optimistic since the economy continues to grow no matter what. He also urged his readers not to believe fake news.

    Besides, according to his earlier tweets, the financial expert has made and continues to make a huge financial bet on the world’s leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

    Crypto community responds to Kiyosaki's statement

    Members of various crypto communities responded to Kiyosaki’s message in the comments. One of them, an XRP-themed account, suggested that the definition of a depression should be changed in accordance with what Kiyosaki says in his tweet.

    Some began to criticize the author, and others reminded him about one of his favorite assets – Bitcoin. The majority left positive comments, praising Bitcoin and thanking Kiyosaki for his tweets that they find useful and inspiring.

    Bitcoin to $100,000 this year per Kiyosaki

    Earlier this year, Kiyosaki stated that he expected Bitcoin to skyrocket to $100,000 by September. One of the major drivers for that, he stated, would be the BTC halving – it took place on April 19-20 (depending on the time zone).

    The “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author also said that he planned to buy 10 more Bitcoins before the halving occurs since he expected a major price rise.

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin #Bitcoin halving
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
