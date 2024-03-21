'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Time to Buy Bitcoin, Not Stocks and Bonds

article image
Yuri Molchan
Prominent financial expert has made crucial warning regarding Bitcoin, bonds and stocks
Thu, 21/03/2024 - 12:47
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Time to Buy Bitcoin, Not Stocks and Bonds
Renowned investor and book author (famous for his book on financial literacy “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” published in the late 1990s and several books on financial markets that followed) Robert Kiyosaki has taken to the social media platform X (formerly popular as Twitter) with a warning about the current state of the financial markets and the role of Bitcoin in the current economic situation.

Bitcoin heading for $300,000 thanks to halving - Kiyosaki

Earlier this year, Kiyosaki, like many other Bitcoin believers, spoke about the approaching Bitcoin halving event on Twitter/X, emphasizing its massive importance. Similarly to many Bitcoiners, the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” Kiyosaki, expects the Bitcoin price to skyrocket after this significant milestone since it will push BTC closer to its ultimate scarcity.

After the halving scheduled for late April, the amount of BTC mined per block will be cut from 6.25 to 3.125 BTC and, therefore, the overall amount of Bitcoin produced daily will fall from 900 to 450 BTC. Kiyosaki believes that powered by the halving and the current Bitcoin ETF inflows, BTC will soar to $300,000 by the end of the year.

#"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin halving
